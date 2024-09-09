Dormant Bitcoin Wallet Reactivated With Massive 9,985% Profit and Millions of USD

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

According to the popular blockchain tracker Whale Alert, which monitors large cryptocurrency transfers, an ancient Bitcoin whale came back to life from almost 11 years in hibernation.

Advertisement

Dormant Bitcoin whale earns staggering profit

Whale Alert reported that a wallet, which had remained 10.8 years in dormancy (since 2013), has been ignited back to life. It contains a mammoth $8,094,469 worth of Bitcoin. The BTC amount concluded inside the wallet equals 146 coins, and back in 2013, they were valued at $80,257.

Since then, the value of that Bitcoin has soared by 9,985%.

Advertisement

💤 A dormant address containing 146 #BTC (8,094,469 USD) has just been activated after 10.8 years (worth 80,257 USD in 2013)!https://t.co/vTvNxOD00t — Whale Alert (@whale_alert) September 9, 2024

The year 2013 was pretty volatile for the Bitcoin price. At the very start of the year, BTC changed hands at merely $13. By April, it suddenly surged to $266 before it collapsed to $50 per coin. In November, the increase was even more amazing than in the spring. Driven by the hype caused by the media attention, widely expanding adoption and speculation, the largest cryptocurrency skyrocketed as high as $1,000 per unit.

At the time of this writing, Bitcoin is changing hands at $55,242.