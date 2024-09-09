    Dormant Bitcoin Wallet Reactivated With Massive 9,985% Profit and Millions of USD

    Yuri Molchan
    Ancient Bitcoin whale returns with mammoth profit on his dormant BTC stash
    Mon, 9/09/2024 - 15:51
    Dormant Bitcoin Wallet Reactivated With Massive 9,985% Profit and Millions of USD
    According to the popular blockchain tracker Whale Alert, which monitors large cryptocurrency transfers, an ancient Bitcoin whale came back to life from almost 11 years in hibernation.

    Dormant Bitcoin whale earns staggering profit

    Whale Alert reported that a wallet, which had remained 10.8 years in dormancy (since 2013), has been ignited back to life. It contains a mammoth $8,094,469 worth of Bitcoin. The BTC amount concluded inside the wallet equals 146 coins, and back in 2013, they were valued at $80,257.

    Since then, the value of that Bitcoin has soared by 9,985%.

    The year 2013 was pretty volatile for the Bitcoin price. At the very start of the year, BTC changed hands at merely $13. By April, it suddenly surged to $266 before it collapsed to $50 per coin. In November, the increase was even more amazing than in the spring. Driven by the hype caused by the media attention, widely expanding adoption and speculation, the largest cryptocurrency skyrocketed as high as $1,000 per unit.

    At the time of this writing, Bitcoin is changing hands at $55,242.

    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

