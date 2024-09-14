    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Ends Harsh 'Bitcoin vs Gold' Debate

    Yuri Molchan
    Robert Kiyosaki has weighed in on the long-lasting debate between Bitcoin and gold advocates
    Sat, 14/09/2024 - 8:01
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Ends Harsh 'Bitcoin vs Gold' Debate
    Prominent entrepreneur, Bitcoin supporter, widely known for this popular book on financial self-education “Rich Dad Poor Dad”, Robert Kiyosaki, has addressed the global cryptocurrency community to talk about the long-running debate between those who bet on gold and those who prefer to invest only in Bitcoin.

    "Gold or Bitcoin?" Kiyosaki clarifies his stance

    Kiyosaki tweeted that he does not understand why many investors have been arguing as to which is better – gold or Bitcoin. “I don’t get it. Why all the debate about what is better?” he wrote.

    There is no point about these debates, he suggests, hinting that it is wise to hold both assets. Sharing his take of a skilled investor with multi-year experience, he stated that “the only fact that counts” here is how many Bitcoins and how many gold coins an investor has.

    In his multiple and frequently published tweets, Kiyosaki has been advocating betting on Bitcoin, gold, and silver since 2020, when the pandemic struck the world and the US government resumed quantitative easing measures and began to print US dollars to support US households, banks, businesses, and the economy in general.

    Now, as the printing continues due to the uneasy geopolitical situation in Eastern Europe and in the Middle East Kioysaki tweeted earlier this month that the national debt of America is currently expanding by a whopping $1 trillion every 100 days due to a vast government overspending. And the monthly interest payouts on this debt have already also reached $1 trillion.

    Bond market crashing, buy Bitcoin: Kiyosaki

    In a tweet published earlier this week, Kiyosaki again brought up the subject of the US national debt increasing at an alarming pace. He stated that the bond market is crashing since the US economy is under a big impact of the debt and only the US economy.

    “A bond is debt, and the whole world is floating on it.” Kiyosaki added that “this collapse signals deeper economic troubles.”

    The market crashes are visible, he said, reminding the audience that “banking crashes are hidden and much more dangerous.” This is one of the reasons why he is betting on physical assets – gold, silver, and Bitcoin.

    He advised the community to stop saving fiat “fake” money and begin saving up “real” money – Bitcoin, silver, and gold.

    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

