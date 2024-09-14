'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Ends Harsh 'Bitcoin vs Gold' Debate

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Prominent entrepreneur, Bitcoin supporter, widely known for this popular book on financial self-education “Rich Dad Poor Dad”, Robert Kiyosaki, has addressed the global cryptocurrency community to talk about the long-running debate between those who bet on gold and those who prefer to invest only in Bitcoin.

"Gold or Bitcoin?" Kiyosaki clarifies his stance

Kiyosaki tweeted that he does not understand why many investors have been arguing as to which is better – gold or Bitcoin. “I don’t get it. Why all the debate about what is better?” he wrote.

There is no point about these debates, he suggests, hinting that it is wise to hold both assets. Sharing his take of a skilled investor with multi-year experience, he stated that “the only fact that counts” here is how many Bitcoins and how many gold coins an investor has.

I don’t get it. Why all the debate about what is better? Gold or Bitcoin? In my opinion the only facts that count are how many gold coins do you own and how many Bitcoin?

End of discussion. Advertisement September 14, 2024

In his multiple and frequently published tweets, Kiyosaki has been advocating betting on Bitcoin, gold, and silver since 2020, when the pandemic struck the world and the US government resumed quantitative easing measures and began to print US dollars to support US households, banks, businesses, and the economy in general.

Now, as the printing continues due to the uneasy geopolitical situation in Eastern Europe and in the Middle East Kioysaki tweeted earlier this month that the national debt of America is currently expanding by a whopping $1 trillion every 100 days due to a vast government overspending. And the monthly interest payouts on this debt have already also reached $1 trillion.

Bond market crashing, buy Bitcoin: Kiyosaki

In a tweet published earlier this week, Kiyosaki again brought up the subject of the US national debt increasing at an alarming pace. He stated that the bond market is crashing since the US economy is under a big impact of the debt and only the US economy.

“A bond is debt, and the whole world is floating on it.” Kiyosaki added that “this collapse signals deeper economic troubles.”

The market crashes are visible, he said, reminding the audience that “banking crashes are hidden and much more dangerous.” This is one of the reasons why he is betting on physical assets – gold, silver, and Bitcoin.

He advised the community to stop saving fiat “fake” money and begin saving up “real” money – Bitcoin, silver, and gold.