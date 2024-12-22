Advertisement
    Almost No New XRP Investors Coming: Details

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    XRP not seeing fresh inflows, which is substantial problem
    Sun, 22/12/2024 - 10:58
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The on-chain metrics support the recent poor price performance of XRP. XRP Ledger has seen a sharp decline in the quantity of new accounts being created, according to data. In contrast to the peak activity earlier in the year when over 30,000 new accounts were activated in a single day, only 1,756 new accounts were activated Dec. 22, 2024.

    This steep drop shows that XRP is not drawing in new investors, which could be bad for its expansion. The quantity of transactions that are carried out on the network further contributes to the alarming patterns. Throughout the year there were occasional spikes in the number of XRP transactions, but in the last month activity has significantly decreased.

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Since lower adoption and engagement from both retail and institutional users are frequently correlated with fewer transactions, this drop in network usage points to waning interest in the asset. In terms of price, XRP has been having trouble because it has been unable to break out of its descending triangle formation. Despite its prior attempts at a breakout, XRP's price has not shown much momentum and is currently trading at about $2.43.

    The bearish outlook is only made worse by the absence of new investors and dwindling network activity. It is important to keep a close eye on key support levels at $2.15 and $1.62 because a break below them might signal a more significant correction. Declining user growth, fewer transactions and slow price movement all point to a larger problem: Investors seem reluctant to put more money into XRP.

    In the absence of new interest and activity, XRP might struggle to hold its current position or start another rally. The current metrics show a network that is losing its appeal, but there is still hope for a reversal — possibly through major partnerships or network upgrades. XRP's standing in the cryptocurrency market may deteriorate further if these issues are not resolved quickly.

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

