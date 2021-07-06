Allied Payment Network to Add Bitcoin to Its Corporate Treasury as It Partners with NYDIG

Digital payments giant Allied has announced a partnership with NYDIG and intends to put Bitcoin on its balance sheet

A recently published press-release says that the provider of digital payments Allied Payment Network has inked a partnership deal with NYDIG.

This will enable clients of financial institutions to purchase, sell and hold Bitcoin.

Aside from that, Allied Payment Network intends to buy Bitcoin and hold it in its corporate treasury, facilitated by NYDIG.

Thus, the company will become the first ever payment provider that will introduce Bitcoin in its platform and enable financial institutions to offer it to their clients.

NYDIG provides BTC tech and financial services to banks, corporations and other financial institutions.