Allied Payment Network to Add Bitcoin to Its Corporate Treasury as It Partners with NYDIG

News
Tue, 07/06/2021 - 11:39
article image
Yuri Molchan
Digital payments giant Allied has announced a partnership with NYDIG and intends to put Bitcoin on its balance sheet
Allied Payment Network to Add Bitcoin to Its Corporate Treasury as It Partners with NYDIG
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

A recently published press-release says that the provider of digital payments Allied Payment Network has inked a partnership deal with NYDIG.

This will enable clients of financial institutions to purchase, sell and hold Bitcoin.

Aside from that, Allied Payment Network intends to buy Bitcoin and hold it in its corporate treasury, facilitated by NYDIG.

Thus, the company will become the first ever payment provider that will introduce Bitcoin in its platform and enable financial institutions to offer it to their clients.

Related
DOGE and DeFi Avoided by Australian Crypto Fund with 119% of YTD Returns in 2021

 NYDIG provides BTC tech and financial services to banks, corporations and other financial institutions.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

article image Bitcoin Miners Must Stop Production Altogether, Says Iranian VP
07/06/2021 - 16:36

Bitcoin Miners Must Stop Production Altogether, Says Iranian VP
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image ShibaSwap Staking Contract May Have Critical Design Flaw: Ex-Santiment CTO
07/06/2021 - 15:50

ShibaSwap Staking Contract May Have Critical Design Flaw: Ex-Santiment CTO
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
article image Leading Ethereum Developer Proposes Date for Mainnet Activation of London Hard Fork (EIP-1559)
07/06/2021 - 15:29

Leading Ethereum Developer Proposes Date for Mainnet Activation of London Hard Fork (EIP-1559)
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya