Aliens and UFO Talk in US Congress Pushes This Cryptocurrency's Price Up

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In an interesting turn of events, the revelation of nonhuman biomaterial found at suspected UFO sites by the U.S. Department of Defense has ignited a corresponding reaction in the mainstream media. The disclosure was made by former CIA agent David Grush during the first public hearing in the U.S. Congress on the existence of extraterrestrial civilizations and the potential for contact with them.

The news quickly went viral, sparking intense discussions across various platforms. Memes flooded social media, and the crypto community was quick to capitalize on the emerging narrative. Notably, the native token of the popular blockchain game Alien Worlds, known as TLM, experienced a rise, surging by over 3.5% within 24 hours of the news breaking.

TLM to USD by CoinMarketCap

This is not the first time TLM has reacted to UFO-related news; earlier instances in February and April led to similar price surges.

So, are UFOs and aliens real?

During his opening remarks before Congress, Grush made claims about his firsthand knowledge of secretive extraterrestrial technology programs, which apparently surpass the capabilities of the United States. The former government official revealed that the authorities are concealing these groundbreaking programs from the public eye.

Responding to queries regarding the nature of the biomaterial found, Grush emphasized that it was indeed nonhuman, based on assessments from individuals with intimate knowledge of the program.

While the details of the found biomaterial remain shrouded in mystery, it is a bit funny that the crypto community was swift to interpret the news as a potential catalyst for the development of extraterrestrial-related projects.