Cardano-Linked AI Platform Partners With Oldest Metaverse Decentraland

SophiaVerse (SOPH), an immersive project centered around humanoid robot Sophia, expands to Decentraland (MANA), the longest-running metaverse and play-to-earn ecosystem. SophiaVerse (SOPH) users can get rewarded wth unique assets from Decentraland (MANA).

SophiaVerse (SOPH) AI Lab kicks off in Decentraland (MANA) world

Sophia the Robot, a digital AI-powered robot from SophiaVerse (SOPH) platform, opens her centre for innovation and research, a Decentraland AI Lab. It is the first AI-centric venue in Decentraland (MANA), a veteran metaverse and play-to-earn project.

Launched back in 2017, Decentraland (MANA) was among the key beneficiaries of the 2021 metaverse euphoria. It offers GameFi enthusiasts to buy and sell tokenized land parcels, in-game objects, characters and so on. Also, Decentraland (MANA) users can compete against each other in PvP battles and tournaments.

Within the framework of the new collaboration, SophiaVerse (SOPH) users can speak to Sophia the Robot and obtain exclusive Decentraland (MANA) wearables in order to take part in virtual competitions.

SingularityNET, a project of Sophia's creator Ben Goertzel, migrated from Ethereum (ETH) to Cardano (ADA) in 2022. Since then, SophiaVerse (SOPH) and its endeavors are associated with the second-largest proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain.

SingularityNET's token AGIX is one of the most popular digital assets of the ongoing euphoria around AI cryptocurrencies.

SophiaVerse (SOPH) token fully recovered after 30% plunge

In recent weeks, SophiaVerse's token, SOPH, recovered from a sudden dropdown. On Oct. 4, 2023, the SOPH price plunged to a local peak at around $0.0805. However, in the past five days, it fully erased this painful loss and got back to the $0.11 level.

Decentraland's token MANA is losing traction, together with the entire GameFi segment. MANA lost 4.3% of its capitalization in the last 24 hours and reached a three-week low at $0.28.

In September 2023, SophiaVerse (SOPH) appointed a new CEO: its development is now helmed by Logan Ryan Golema, a veteran of the AI segment.