ADA Investors Lose Big as 80% out of Money, Shibarium Presents Updates for SHIB Army, BONE Trading Launches on This Crypto Platform: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today has prepared the top four news stories over the past day.

Cardano (ADA) investors lose big as 80% out of money

Data provided by IntoTheBlock analytics firm shows that at least 80% of all ADA owners are currently holding the tokens at a loss. In terms of numbers, these are 3.44 million addresses holding a total of 26.85 billion ADA worth $9.48 billion. Cardano is now ranked ninth among cryptocurrencies with a market capitalization of more than $1 billion in terms of the ratio of losing addresses to profitable ones. With a total market capitalization of $12.47 billion, only $1.66 billion worth of ADA are in profit. Notably, most of the "loss-making" ADA holders are those who purchased a Cardano token between $0.374 and $0.456.

Shiba Inu's Shibarium unveils new updates for SHIB community

According to a recent Medium post by Shibarium developer Unification Foundation , Puppynet has been deployed with two new tools, Verified Open Randomness (VOR) and Oracle of Oracles (OoO). The former is used to generate true randomness in different applications such as on-chain gaming, lottery and generative NFTs. The latter helps prevent price hacks and provides the best prices for decentralized investment funds. Apart from that, the Unification team has also successfully deployed the xFUND test token on the beta testnet and bridged the L1 to the L2, successfully transferring xFUND test tokens between the two.

Shiba Inu's BONE trading launches on this crypto platform: details

After teasing BONE listing on May 9, Giottus crypto exchange announced yesterday that it started trading the Shiba Inu governance token with the BONE/INR pair. Prior to that, the exchange launched a vote to determine the public's interest in the asset. After almost 90% of its Twitter followers answered "yes" to "Y'all still need $BONE?" Giottus made a decision to add support for the SHIB ecosystem token. Shibarium gas token BONE has seen growing interest from several crypto exchanges of late, notably from top exchanges OKX and Huobi Global, which announced listings in April.

