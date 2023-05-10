Cardano (ADA) Investors Lose Big as 80% Out of Money

Wed, 05/10/2023 - 11:45
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
ADA holders beware as 80% of addresses in red, IntoTheBlock data shows
Cardano (ADA) Investors Lose Big as 80% Out of Money
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

A new report by IntoTheBlock has revealed that a significant majority of Cardano (ADA) holders are currently experiencing losses. According to the data analytics firm, at least 80% of all ADA holders are "out of the money," meaning they are holding the token at a loss. This equates to a total of 3.44 million addresses, holding a combined total of 26.85 billion ADA, equivalent to $9.48 billion at current prices.

Cardano is currently in ninth place among cryptocurrencies with a market capitalization of more than $1 billion in terms of the ratio of losing addresses to profitable ones. With a total market capitalization of $12.47 billion, only $1.66 billion worth of ADA are in profit.

Related
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for May 9

Interestingly, those who bought a Cardano token between $0.374 and $0.456 per token hold most of the "loss-making" ADA. There are currently 743,560 such addresses, and they hold 13 billion ADA.

ADA to USD by CoinMarketCap

It is interesting because Cardano token was trading at such prices at the beginning of April, at the same time its local peak was reached. That is to say, investors bought a bunch of ADA, inspired by that price action, and literally the very next week they were locked in with losses, which have been growing in the next four weeks, including the current one.

#Cardano News #Cardano
article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image I Have Been Accumulating on Cardano (ADA) Lately: Crypto Capital Venture Founder
05/10/2023 - 11:30
I Have Been Accumulating on Cardano (ADA) Lately: Crypto Capital Venture Founder
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image John Deaton Poses This Crucial Question to Critic Who Says XRP Is Security
05/10/2023 - 11:00
John Deaton Poses This Crucial Question to Critic Who Says XRP Is Security
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Cardano (ADA) Releases Massive Update: Node 8.0.0
05/10/2023 - 10:45
Cardano (ADA) Releases Massive Update: Node 8.0.0
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan