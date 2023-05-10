Shiba Inu's BONE Trading Launches on This Crypto Platform: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Shiba Inu governance token BONE's trading has launched on Giottus after the crypto exchange teased its listing the day before. After conducting a poll to determine the public's interest, Giottus has announced the listing of BONE on its platform.

BONE's trading starts in earnest today with the BONE/INR pair. Shibarium gas token BONE has seen growing interest from several crypto exchanges of late, notably from top exchanges OKX and Huobi Global, which announced listings in April.

Several exchanges have also introduced support for the Shiba Inu trifecta — Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) and Dogecoin Killer (LEASH) — including London-based cryptocurrency exchange Swapika, which recently added Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) to its platform.

Additionally, Swapika just tweeted about its intention to integrate Shiba Inu's Layer 2 solution, Shibarium, when it launches.

Shibarium developer Unification has revealed advancements made in Shibarium's development. Both VOR and OoO are now being deployed, according to Unification, on the Shibarium beta testnet.

Transactions on Shibarium beta "Puppynet" are still increasing, indicating utility. Shibarium beta's total transactions currently number 6,351,169, and its total blocks 756,167, according to PuppyScan. Also, the number of wallet addresses is now 14,522,768.

Binance unveils autobuy feature for Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Binance U.S., the subsidiary of top crypto exchange Binance, has tweeted about the auto-buy feature being available for over 150 cryptocurrencies, including Shiba Inu.

Auto-buy, formerly called "recurring buy," from Binance U.S allows users to automatically buy supported cryptocurrencies on a set schedule of their choosing, making it easier to accumulate their holdings.

At the time of writing, SHIB was trading up 2.40% in the last 24 hours at $0.00009, while BONE traded at $0.80.