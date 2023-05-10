Is Elon Musk Shutting Down PEPE Memes on Twitter? David Gokhshtein Ponders

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Popular cryptocurrency influencer, founder of Gokhshtein Media David Gokhshtein has addressed Twitter boss Elon Musk, wondering if he has been suppressing tweets and memes related to Pepe (PEPE) meme cryptocurrency.

Some Twitter users in the comment thread shared that they have bumped into the same issue with PEPE tweets.

Is Elon Musk quieting PEPE tweets?

Gokhshtein tweeted that he believes the platform has been suppressing tweets dedicated to PEPE as he has been getting a lot of notifications that say "tweet unavailable."

Hey Elon, are you suppressing $PEPE tweets?



Getting a lot of “Tweet Unavailable” notifications showing up. pic.twitter.com/pImLwbLhcL — David Gokhshtein (@davidgokhshtein) May 10, 2023

A Twitter user commented that he has been getting the same stuff. Other users in the comment thread suggested that it is time for Crypto Twitter to pay attention to other meme coins, such as FLOKI. Some believe that people are now talking a lot less about PEPE since they have made a lot of money on it and have switched to other "degen projects" to make money on.

One user jokingly wrote that Elon Musk does not want PEPE to become so popular as to flip his favorite meme coin, DOGE.

PEPE 56% down from historic peak

Data provided by CoinMarketCap shows that at the time of writing this article, the meme coin PEPE is trading slightly more than 56% down from the all-time high of $0.000004354 reached on May 5.

The coin's market capitalization value at the moment stands at $738.74 million. Earlier today, crypto analyst LilMoonLambo suggested that PEPE is going to replace Dogecoin as an indicator of market sentiment.