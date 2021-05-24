“90 Days of Hell”: Charles Hoskinson Expects Busiest Months in Cardano's History

On the verge of the Alonzo hard fork, Charles Hoskinson is preparing for the busiest 90 days in the project's history

As Cardano is finally readying for the rollout of smart contracts, Charles Hoskinson says that his company and the whole ecosystem are on the verge of the busiest 90 days in history:

This is probably going to be the busiest 90 days in my company’s history and in the ecosystem’s history.

As reported by U.Today, Hoskinson announced that the Alonzo mainnet launch was expected to happen around August during his Cardano 360 event in March.



He now says that wants to make sure that those community members with viable projects will be able to get the support that they need.



In addition, Hoskinson claims that he wants to improve the browser experience for dApps, making them safe, secure, and user-friendly.

Managing expectations

However, the Cardano creator that Alonzo hard fork won’t necessarily be on the mainnet in 90 days, cautioning his viewers that people tend to misinterpret his words.



While mentioning that he hates delays, the billionaire founder also urges his followers to “manage expectations”:

Ads Ads We are all gonna work together to get this done, and I hate delays. I hate setbacks, and we’ve done everything in our power to try to de-risk things…All that said, stuff could come up, and it’s important to manage expectations.

Hoskinson says that there are going to be some “great months” as well as some “hard” and “challenging” months.



He hopes that the much-anticipated Alonzo hard fork combinator event will happen within the aforementioned timeframe but warns that unforeseen events can happen.



Hoskinson says that the exact deadlines will be brought out within three days from now.