9 Hours to Go Till John McAfee's Bitcoin-Related Promise Will Never Happen

News
Thu, 12/31/2020 - 14:07
article image
Yuri Molchan
The day when John McAfee promised to eat his privates on TV unless Bitcoin surges to $1 million has arrived, but the "dickening" will never happen
9 Hours to Go Till John McAfee's Bitcoin-Related Promise Will Never Happen
Cover image via www.facebook.com
Contents

In 2017, before Bitcoin hit an all-time high close to the $20,000 level, crypto baron John McAfee made a bet on BTC that caught everyone's attention.

The "Dickening" website that has been counting down to the event shows that there are nine hours to go until it happens. But we all know that it will not happen.

BTC
Image via dickening

Fake promise to eat his privates

The former antivirus tycoon promised to eat his own penis on national television if, by 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2020, Bitcoin does not reach a whopping $1 million.

His first prediction for the same period was a bit more modestonly $500,000. He then changed it to one million USD.

In January 2020, however, McAfee made an astounding confession that he never believed in his own prediction. Nor did he believe in the bright future of Bitcoin, calling it a stone age technology and choosing Monero as his new favorite coin.

McAfee admitted that his Bitcoin bet was nothing but a gimmick to land new crypto users.

At press time, Bitcoin has corrected from the new all-time high above $29,000 and rolled back to the $28,423 mark.

Related John McAfee Arrested in Spain for Tax Evasion After Earning $23 Mln, Selling Rights to His Bio, Using Nominees' Crypto Accounts
Related
John McAfee Arrested in Spain for Tax Evasion After Earning $23 Mln, Selling Rights to His Bio, Using Nominees' Crypto Accounts

McAfee arrested in Spain, struggles to avoid U.S. extradition

On Oct. 10, Mr. McAfee was detained by the Spanish police over accusations of tax evasion by the American IRS over eight years, concealing gargantuan profits made on ICO promotion and more.

At the moment, the crypto baron is awaiting the verdict of the Spanish court regarding potential extradition to the U.S.

According to his wife, Janice McAfee, John is in bad health, and medical care is being delayed by prison personnel. Mrs. McAfee is doing her best to solve this issue and get medical help for John.

#Bitcoin#John McAfee
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

article image BREAKING: Bitstamp Becomes First Major Exchange to Halt XRP Trading Due to SEC Lawsuit
News
12/25/2020 - 16:29

BREAKING: Bitstamp Becomes First Major Exchange to Halt XRP Trading Due to SEC Lawsuit

Alex Dovbnya
article image Defying Skeptics, MicroStrategy Stock (MSTR) Soars to 247-Month High
News
12/28/2020 - 17:41

Defying Skeptics, MicroStrategy Stock (MSTR) Soars to 247-Month High

Alex Dovbnya
article image 377.3 Million XRP Moved by Coinbase as Coin Showed Brief Signs of Recovery
News
12/30/2020 - 10:43

377.3 Million XRP Moved by Coinbase as Coin Showed Brief Signs of Recovery

Yuri Molchan