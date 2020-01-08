BTC
Original article based on tweet

John McAfee Says Bitcoin Is Not the Future and Explains Why

0
📰 News
  • Yuri Molchan
    📰 News

    The crypto baron John McAfee stops praising Bitcoin, says that the future of crypto depends on other coins and other things to do with crypto

Cover image via finance.yahoo.com
Contents

Until recently, the former antivirus magnate John McAfee was something like a ‘Bitcoin preacher’ in the crypto community, even though he shilled a lot of altcoins in 2018, having brought to existence the so-called McAfee effect, when the price of a coin he shilled started growing.

Several years ago, John McAfee made a prediction that by December 31, 2020, the Bitcoin price would hit $500,000 otherwise he promised to eat his penis on TV. Later on, he raised that prediction to $1 mln.

However, on January 5, he greatly surprised the Crypto Twitter by saying that this promise of eating his dick was merely a ruse to attract new users into the crypto sphere. It worked, he wrote.

McAfee says Bitcoin is not the future and never has been

The crypto baron has refused to eat his genitals publicly on TV in case Bitcoin fails to reach $1 mln by the end of 2020. In the tweet, he stated that Bitcoin is not the future of crypto just like the Ford’s Model T was not the future of the automobile industry.

McAfee named Monero (XMR) as a possible candidate of his favourite coin.

“You have been using crypto to scratch your asses”

On January 7, McAfee posted another tweet to continue this conversation. He rejects assumptions that now he hates Bitcoin but says that crypto is “the key to unlocking our prisons” in the future.

He insists that instead of betting on crypto, the community has been using it to ‘scratch their asses’.

What is the future of crypto?

When asked about the future of crypto in the comment thread, McAfee named specific things that he thinks will later dominate in the crypto industry – smart contracts, privacy coins and P2P exchanges.

#Bitcoin News #John McAfee #Cryptocurrency Adoption

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

Ethereum (ETH) 2.0 Will Launch Sharding in 2020, ConsenSys Ex-Top Manager Says

0
📰 News
  • Vladislav Sopov
    📰 News

    Former Head of Global Business Development at ConsenSys Andrew Keys annualy reviews blockchain tech progress and publishes his forecast during the first days of new year.

Cover image via 123rf.com
Contents

Since 2016, Andrew Keys, co-founder of ConsenSys Capital and managing partner of Digital Asset Risk Management Advisors, has made detailed predictions about the mainstream trends of blockchain progress. In his 2020 report, he highlighted the opportunities for Ethereum.

The year 2020 in Ethereum (ETH): Sharding and CME Futures

Mr. Keys is extremely optimistic about the progress of Ethereum (ETH) network transition towards a Proof-of-Stake consensus. He is sure that Ethereum (ETH) devs will deliver not only Phase 0 but even Phase 1 with the final sharding design.

Moreover, he claims that the release of the first Beacon Chain explorer by Vitalik Buterin should be considered the first stage of new Ethereum (ETH):

 Proof of Stake Ethereum exists. It’s alive!

Also, Mr. Keys foresees that CME Ether Futures will be announced in 2020 and will go live in 2020. According to him, it will be Chicago Mercantile Exchange that will let crypto assets to evolve into a full-fledged investment tool class.

Layer One vs Layer Two: Who's The Favorite? 

It looks like Mr.Keys is a great advocate of Layer 2 solutions for Ethereum (ETH) network. It is a class of technologies that unload the main chain by processing some data off-chain. It significantly brings to the scalability and speed of the Ethereum (ETH) transactions.

He named three top Layer 2 solutions: Plasma, sidechains and payment channels by Raiden. The progress of these solutions will be catalyzed by a commercial and technological demand: 

There was a time when blockchain scaling was driven by theory and hope. No longer! 

Layer One solutions or 'Ethereum killers' won't be able to comply with regulatory frameworks in 2020, Mr. Keys concluded.

Have you ever read the annual predictions by Andrew Keys? Does it work? Tell us in Comments!

#Ethereum

About the author

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

