Advertisement
AD

    893.31 Million ADA in 24 Hours, Cardano Open Interest Back to Peak Levels

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Cardano Open Interest jumps 9% as price rebound stretches
    Sat, 4/01/2025 - 11:40
    A
    A
    A
    893.31 Million ADA in 24 Hours, Cardano Open Interest Back to Peak Levels
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Cardano (ADA) has again breached the $1 mark, pushed by bullish sentiment in the cryptocurrency market. ADA users have bet heavily on the coin, as revealed by a significant uptick in Open Interest (OI). The 9.7% surge took place in the last 24 hours.

    Advertisement

    Binance leads Cardano Open Interest trend

    CoinGlass data, a crypto analytics platform, shows that the Cardano Open Interest surge saw futures traders committing 893.31 million ADA, a return to peak levels. This is worth $953.47 million at current market value.

    Related
    Cardano (ADA) Achieves Initial 2025 Breakout With 22% Price Surge: Details
    Fri, 01/03/2025 - 14:20
    Cardano (ADA) Achieves Initial 2025 Breakout With 22% Price Surge: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    This indicates confidence and sustained interest from investors in the Cardano community. Interestingly, the figures were down by 1.48% in the last four hours and recorded a massive shift within that time frame and now.

    Binance led the list of exchanges, dominating the ADA Open Interest outlook with a 33.74% market share. This is equivalent to 301.38 million ADA valued at $321.76 million. Others include Bybit and Bitget, with 28.25% and 17.92% share, respectively, translating to $269.40 million and $170.95 million.

    Meanwhile, Cardano’s price trajectory within this period has shown intense fluctuations in the crypto market.

    ADA climbed to a height of $1.116 before market volatility dropped to a low of $1.0616. At the time of this writing, ADA was trading at $1.06, representing a 2.49% increase in the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap data.

    Community optimism and future developments

    So far, Cardano appears on track to retest the $1.20 price level this January. As earlier reported by U.Today, if history repeats, ADA could easily reclaim the price level given its average growth rate of 20.4% in the month for the past seven consecutive years.

    Related
    Forgotten Gem? Cardano (ADA) Price Bottom May Be Here
    Sun, 12/29/2024 - 14:41
    Forgotten Gem? Cardano (ADA) Price Bottom May Be Here
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Furthermore, the community seems to have keyed in Charles Hoskinson’s optimism of the blockchain reaching new heights in 2025. The Cardano founder proposed expanding innovations, sharing a "fire rises" post earlier.

    He said this would involve dApps upgrades, Partnerchains, Bitcoin DeFi and Midnight network development.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Cardano
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 4, 2025 - 11:15
    $603.3 Million in Ethereum in Single Hour as Price Spikes — What's Happening?
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Jan 4, 2025 - 11:00
    Phantom Wallet Releases Crucial Statement on Token and Upgrade
    News
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 1, 2025 - 18:00
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 1, 2025 - 15:00
    Bitcoin (BTC) Finally Rocketing: Five Indicators to Track for Bull Run
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Wallets
    Dec 30, 2024 - 14:08
    Top Cryptocurrency Wallets 2025: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Dec 22, 2024 - 18:30
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Moonwalkers: An Experience That Transforms Motion into Rewards
    Money20/20 Asia reveals new lineup of regulators and over 130 speakers
    FastBull Finance Summit Dubai 2025: Global Vision Leading Financial Frontiers
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    893.31 Million ADA in 24 Hours, Cardano Open Interest Back to Peak Levels
    $603.3 Million in Ethereum in Single Hour as Price Spikes — What's Happening?
    Phantom Wallet Releases Crucial Statement on Token and Upgrade
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD