893.31 Million ADA in 24 Hours, Cardano Open Interest Back to Peak Levels

Cardano (ADA) has again breached the $1 mark, pushed by bullish sentiment in the cryptocurrency market. ADA users have bet heavily on the coin, as revealed by a significant uptick in Open Interest (OI). The 9.7% surge took place in the last 24 hours.

Binance leads Cardano Open Interest trend

CoinGlass data, a crypto analytics platform, shows that the Cardano Open Interest surge saw futures traders committing 893.31 million ADA, a return to peak levels. This is worth $953.47 million at current market value.

This indicates confidence and sustained interest from investors in the Cardano community. Interestingly, the figures were down by 1.48% in the last four hours and recorded a massive shift within that time frame and now.

Binance led the list of exchanges, dominating the ADA Open Interest outlook with a 33.74% market share. This is equivalent to 301.38 million ADA valued at $321.76 million. Others include Bybit and Bitget, with 28.25% and 17.92% share, respectively, translating to $269.40 million and $170.95 million.

Meanwhile, Cardano’s price trajectory within this period has shown intense fluctuations in the crypto market.

ADA climbed to a height of $1.116 before market volatility dropped to a low of $1.0616. At the time of this writing, ADA was trading at $1.06, representing a 2.49% increase in the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Community optimism and future developments

So far, Cardano appears on track to retest the $1.20 price level this January. As earlier reported by U.Today, if history repeats, ADA could easily reclaim the price level given its average growth rate of 20.4% in the month for the past seven consecutive years.

Furthermore, the community seems to have keyed in Charles Hoskinson’s optimism of the blockchain reaching new heights in 2025. The Cardano founder proposed expanding innovations, sharing a "fire rises" post earlier.

He said this would involve dApps upgrades, Partnerchains, Bitcoin DeFi and Midnight network development.