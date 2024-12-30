Advertisement
    Cardano (ADA) 2025 Breakout Scenario Predicted by Crypto Analyst: Details

    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Crypto market abuzz with anticipation in final hours of 2024
    Mon, 30/12/2024 - 15:44
    Cardano (ADA) 2025 Breakout Scenario Predicted by Crypto Analyst: Details
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    In the final hours of 2024, the crypto market remains abuzz with anticipation of what 2025 might hold for crypto assets. Crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe recently shared his insights on ADA's price action, predicting what might come next for the cryptocurrency.

    According to Van de Poppe, Cardano might be poised for significant upward movement in the days ahead.

    In a recent analysis, Van de Poppe predicts that Cardano might experience a "pretty heavy run upwards" followed by a substantial correction. He believes that the current market correction is nearing its end, setting the stage for a new bullish phase for ADA. "I think we're getting towards the end of this correction, through which I'm expecting a new leg up for things like ADA," Van de Poppe tweeted.

    "Its very likely that this is the first wave upwards for ADA and that, later in 2025 or 2026, we will be seeing a new ATH," van de Poppe wrote in a chart accompanying his tweet.

    If van de Poppe's prediction holds, Cardano could see a significant price increase in the coming months. However, he also warns of a subsequent 40% correction following the initial surge.

    At the time of writing, ADA was down 5.69% in the last 24 hours to $0.854 and down 2.9% weekly.

    If declines persist, the bulls are likely to defend the $0.80 level with strength. If the ADA price rebounds and breaks above $0.96, it may indicate that the correction has ended. A rise above $1 might trap the aggressive bears, paving the way for an increase to $1.20.

    2025 crypto market predictions

    As 2024 draws to a close, several predictions have been made for the crypto industry. According to Galaxy Research, Bitcoin will again be among the top performers on a risk-adjusted basis among global assets in 2025. Bitcoin is also expected to cross $150,000 in H1 and reach or exceed $185,000 in Q4, 2025. Ethereum is expected to trade beyond $5,500 by 2025. A relaxation of regulatory headwinds for DeFi and staking might boost Ether to new all-time highs in 2025.

    On-chain governance will make a comeback, with applications experimenting with "futarchic" governance models. The total supply of stablecoins will double by 2025, exceeding $400 billion.

    DeFi will enter its "dividend era" as on-chain applications distribute at least $1 billion of nominal value to users and token holders from treasury funds and revenue sharing.

    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

