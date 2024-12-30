Cardano (ADA) Might Reclaim $1.20 in January 2025 If History Replays

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Within the last two weeks, Cardano (ADA) has battled declining price value as it struggles to climb above the $1 mark. In early December, ADA, riding on the broader cryptocurrency bullish cycle, hit its highest level. However, the asset has struggled to stay above $1 in the market space.

Cardano's price history offers optimism

Cryptorank data signals positive growth for ADA in January if the asset aligns with historical precedence. ADA has registered an average growth rate of 20.4% in January for the past seven years.

Hence, a repeat of history could see ADA soar by as much as 20% in January 2025. With this potential growth rate, the coin may reclaim the $1.20 price range within weeks.

In January 2023, ADA recorded a 59.2% growth rate. The figures were higher in 2020 and 2021, when Cardano witnessed a 64% and 89.9% upsurge, respectively. This suggests that ADA has experienced favorable market conditions during the month.

Cardano’s growth pattern analysis also suggests it alternates between increased growth and slight declines. Interestingly, the asset slightly declined 16.2% in January 2024. This sets it up for a possible rise in 2025.

Do current market signals hint at recovery?

ADA is trading down by 2.78% at $0.8721 in the last 24 hours as of this writing. However, the community remains bullish, and investors’ confidence appears unshaken. Despite the declining price, Cardano has witnessed an upsurge in market volume by 53.42% to $808.43 million.

Analysts highlighted that a decrease in market participation had accompanied the previous price drop in ADA. However, with the soaring trading volume, ADA may have reached its price bottom and could proceed to register new heights, supported by its historical average growth rate.

Meanwhile, as reported by U.Today, Cardano whales recently bought up over 20 million ADA within 48 hours. Although no reason was given, market observers believe these large holders might have made the move, anticipating a price rebound.