Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Cardano (ADA) Might Reclaim $1.20 in January 2025 If History Replays

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Cardano history shows potential 20% surge in Janaury 2025
    Mon, 30/12/2024 - 14:30
    A
    A
    A
    Cardano (ADA) Might Reclaim $1.20 in January 2025 If History Replays
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Within the last two weeks, Cardano (ADA) has battled declining price value as it struggles to climb above the $1 mark. In early December, ADA, riding on the broader cryptocurrency bullish cycle, hit its highest level. However, the asset has struggled to stay above $1 in the market space.

    Advertisement

    Cardano's price history offers optimism

    Cryptorank data signals positive growth for ADA in January if the asset aligns with historical precedence. ADA has registered an average growth rate of 20.4% in January for the past seven years.

    Related
    Cardano Founder Drops Major Year-End Update for ADA Holders: Details
    Sat, 12/28/2024 - 15:00
    Cardano Founder Drops Major Year-End Update for ADA Holders: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Hence, a repeat of history could see ADA soar by as much as 20% in January 2025. With this potential growth rate, the coin may reclaim the $1.20 price range within weeks.

    In January 2023, ADA recorded a 59.2% growth rate. The figures were higher in 2020 and 2021, when Cardano witnessed a 64% and 89.9% upsurge, respectively. This suggests that ADA has experienced favorable market conditions during the month.

    Article image
    Cardano Price History. Source: Cryptorank

    Cardano’s growth pattern analysis also suggests it alternates between increased growth and slight declines. Interestingly, the asset slightly declined 16.2% in January 2024. This sets it up for a possible rise in 2025.

    Do current market signals hint at recovery?

    ADA is trading down by 2.78% at $0.8721 in the last 24 hours as of this writing. However, the community remains bullish, and investors’ confidence appears unshaken. Despite the declining price, Cardano has witnessed an upsurge in market volume by 53.42% to $808.43 million.

    Related
    Cardano (ADA) Historical Pattern Hints Major Breakout Ahead: Analyst
    Sun, 12/22/2024 - 15:46
    Cardano (ADA) Historical Pattern Hints Major Breakout Ahead: Analyst
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Analysts highlighted that a decrease in market participation had accompanied the previous price drop in ADA. However, with the soaring trading volume, ADA may have reached its price bottom and could proceed to register new heights, supported by its historical average growth rate.

    Meanwhile, as reported by U.Today, Cardano whales recently bought up over 20 million ADA within 48 hours. Although no reason was given, market observers believe these large holders might have made the move, anticipating a price rebound.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Cardano
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 30, 2024 - 16:38
    Ex-ARK Invest Crypto Lead Reveals True Cause Behind Bitcoin (BTC) Collapse
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Dec 30, 2024 - 16:35
    SHIB, WIF, BRETT: Top Meme Coins Losing Steam in Last Days of 2024
    News
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    GuidesCryptocurrency Wallets
    Dec 30, 2024 - 14:08
    Top Cryptocurrency Wallets 2025: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Dec 22, 2024 - 18:30
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Wiki Finance Expo Hong Kong 2025 is Coming on March 27
    CoinEx Charity Deploys Third Starlink Unit in the Philippines
    LBank Interview with Murad Mahmudov: Why Memecoins Will Dominate 2025
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ex-ARK Invest Crypto Lead Reveals True Cause Behind Bitcoin (BTC) Collapse
    SHIB, WIF, BRETT: Top Meme Coins Losing Steam in Last Days of 2024
    Tron (TRX) Now Most Profitable Cryptocurrency in Top 50
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD