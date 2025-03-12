Fed's Inflation Gauge Drops; Here's How Crypto Market Reacted

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

A Federal Reserve inflation gauge has shown signs of easing, sparking reactions across financial markets, including cryptocurrencies. As inflation pressures lessen, investors are reassessing their positions, leading to price movements on Bitcoin and other digital assets.

Advertisement

According to the Labor Department, the February consumer price index was softer than expected, rising a seasonally adjusted 0.2% from January, bringing the annual inflation rate to 2.8%. Dow Jones economists were expecting monthly and yearly gains of 0.3% and 2.9%, respectively.

Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy costs, increased 0.2% in the month and 3.1% over the year. That is lower than expected, with a 0.3% monthly gain and 3.2% annual growth.

Advertisement

Historically, lower inflation and potential rate cuts have boosted risk assets, including cryptocurrencies.

How crypto market reacted

The crypto market price action was mixed following the release after initially moving higher. Bitcoin rebounded as much as 5%; on the other hand, Ethereum was slightly down 0.87%. XRP, SOL and ADA were up over 3% in the last 24 hours at press time; social cryptocurrency pi was up 19% in this time frame. Tron, Aptos, Aave and Ethereum Classic were in the red, posting losses between 1% and 7%.

According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the market was most recently pricing in three quarter-point rate decreases this year.

The producer price index, another inflation gauge, is due out Thursday. Both readings should shed some light on the health of the U.S. consumer in the face of recent indicators that the economy may be softening.

These figures come ahead of the Federal Reserve's March meeting, which takes place later this month. The Federal Reserve is patiently sitting in wait-and-see mode for further clarity on the inflation outlook, with officials largely expected to hold rates unchanged at next week's meeting.