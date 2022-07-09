79.1 Million ADA Bought by These Investors, While Bigger Whales Stop Dumping Cardano

Big Cardano wallets have been stacking ADA recently, while the price remains far from overwhelming

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Santiment on-chain data aggregator has reported that while Cardano price remains low this year, large wallets have stopped dumping ADA and resumed accumulating this coin.

According to the tweet, wallets that store 10,000 – 100,000 ADA have been accumulating Cardano’s native token in the past month. By now they have acquired 79.1 million coins, adding them to their ADA stashes.

The tweet of Santiment also spread the word about bigger wallets, that hold 100,000 to 10 million ADA coins, have stopped selling their riches.