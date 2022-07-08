Grayscale Removes BCH, LTC and LINK from Large-Cap Fund; Cardano Retains Weighting

article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Grayscale Removes BCH, LTC and LINK from Large-Cap Fund; Cardano Retains Weighting
After a Q2, 2022 evaluation, digital currency asset management company Grayscale Investments has disclosed the amended fund component weightings for each product. In a press release, Grayscale stated that it had trimmed the portfolio of the Digital Large Cap Fund by selling portions of the current fund components as per their weightings.

As a result of the rebalancing, the Digital Large Cap Fund no longer includes Bitcoin Cash, Chainlink, Litecoin, Polkadot and Uniswap. The digital asset manager also mentioned that the Digital Large Cap Fund did not receive any fresh tokens.

Now the assets and weightings are listed as follows: So far, Bitcoin (BTC) 68.88%, Ethereum (ETH) 25.22%, Cardano (ADA) 2.71%, Solana (SOL) 2.23%, and Avalanche (AVAX) 0.96%.

Additionally, Grayscale disclosed that it had trimmed the GSCPxE Fund's portfolio by selling some of the current fund components per their respective weightings. As a result, Stellar Lumens (XLM) was removed due to the rebalancing, and no new tokens were added.

The following assets and weightings now make up the fund components of the GSCPxE Fund as of July 6, according to Grayscale: Cardano (ADA) 31.69%, Solana (SOL) 25.43%, Polkadot (DOT) 13.90%, Avalanche (AVAX) 10.87%, Polygon (MATIC) 8.45%, Cosmos (ATOM) 5.29%, Algorand (ALGO) 4.37%.

Through a market-cap-weighted portfolio created to follow the Smart Contract Platform Select Ex ETH Index, Grayscale Smart Contract Platform Ex-Ethereum Fund (GSCPxE Fund) aims to give investors exposure to several top smart contract platforms.

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund, meanwhile, aims to give investors access to the large-cap coverage of the digital assets sector.

In the report, Grayscale stated that none of the Digital Large Cap Fund, DeFi Fund or GSCPxE Fund generated any revenue in light of the challenging market conditions in 2022.

article image
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

