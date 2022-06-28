Cardano Becomes Most Actively Developed Project in Crypto Industry

News
Tue, 06/28/2022 - 12:15
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Despite fundamental growth and high development activity, Cardano fails to satisfy investors' demands
Cardano Becomes Most Actively Developed Project in Crypto Industry
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Cardano has shown the highest development activity in the industry, leaving behind such projects as Kusama and Polkadot, with over 350 commits made in the last month. Other notable projects at the top are Ethereum and Solana, with more than 270 commits.

Cardano is getting bigger every day

The network has always been one of the most actively developed projects in the whole industry, especially after dropping the smart contract update. Since the beginning of 2022, Cardano is rolling out a great amount of new projects, updates and solutions.

Related
Cardano Founder Embraces New Blockchain Explorer, ADA Network Activity Continues to Fall

One of the most recent updates was the upgrade of stake pool operators on Cardano node 1.35. The new update makes the most recent node version a candidate for the final mainnet Vasil hardfork release. With the launch of the node network, all the ‌updates and fixes will have a soft and stable launch of Vasil.

In addition to constant updates of the network—which is getting ready to receive a massive Vasil upgrade—Cardano still supports smaller solutions like eUTxO blockchain explorer, which has earned praise from the project founder, Charles Hoskinson, and decentralized projects like Wingriders.

Market performance remains anemic

Despite active fundamental development, Cardano struggles to show any positive movements on the cryptocurrency market as the blockchain's underlying cryptocurrency remains in a sharp downtrend in the last 300 days of trading.

Cardano performance
Source: TradingView

Since September, Cardano has lost more than 84% of its valueб which makes it one of the least profitable assets in the whole industry. Unfortunately, no signals for a reversal have appeared on the market despite constant updates and rising network usage. At press time, ADA is changing hands at $0.49.

#Cardano News
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image ADA Can Now Be Sent to Multiple Addresses in One Go via This Cardano Wallet Feature
06/28/2022 - 15:22
ADA Can Now Be Sent to Multiple Addresses in One Go via This Cardano Wallet Feature
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image BabyDoge Spikes 14% as 14 Trillion BabyDoge Burned Within 24+ Hours: Details
06/28/2022 - 15:09
BabyDoge Spikes 14% as 14 Trillion BabyDoge Burned Within 24+ Hours: Details
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image BTC, ADA, BNB, SOL and MATIC Price Analysis for June 28
06/28/2022 - 14:59
BTC, ADA, BNB, SOL and MATIC Price Analysis for June 28
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk