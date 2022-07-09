52,000 BTC Bought by Bitcoin Sharks Over Past Month: Report

Sat, 07/09/2022
Yuri Molchan
Large Bitcoin holders have increased their balances to a total of 4.29 million BTC
52,000 BTC Bought by Bitcoin Sharks Over Past Month: Report
According to a recent tweet published by Santiment on-chain data company, owners of wallets holding from 10 to 100 Bitcoins have been actively acquiring the leading digital currency in the past month.

Bitcoin whales keep up aggressive purchasing

Santiment analytics team has tweeted that in the past five weeks, an astounding amount of Bitcoins – 52,000 – has been added by the above mentioned crypto wallets. This sum in BTC is now evaluated at $1,124,619,600 at the present BTC/USD exchange rate. The acquisitions were made while Bitcoin was trading at a great discount of roughly 27 percent from its previous highs.

Thanks to these purchases, the overall amount of the flagship cryptocurrency held by these BTC sharks has increased to a mind-blowing 4.29 million coins.

On July 7, a report came out showing a decrease in the amount of jobless claims, which pushed Bitcoin around 7 percent up, along with the rest of crypto and the stock market as well.

The king crypto went up from the $20,500 zone, rising above the $21,100 level. As of this writing, BTC is changing hands at $21,560, according to CoinMarketCap.

Bitcoin is 83% up since MicroStrategy stepped in

CEO of the business intelligence software giant, Michael Saylor, a prominent Bitcoin investor and evangelist, has taken to Twitter to remind that since his company started its Bitcoin journey back in August 2020, the digital asset has shown a rise by 83 percent and the company’s stocks gone up nearly 80 percent.

Emphasizing the advantages of Bitcoin against traditional stock markets, Saylor tweeted that while BTC rose 83 percent, S&P only went up 16 percent and Nasdaq 100 increased by 6 percent. In the meantime, the main rival of Bitcoin as a store of value, gold, has dropped 14 percent in total and silver gone down 33 percent.

Earlier, U.Today covered that on June 29, MicroStrategy continued its Bitcoin investment, laying its hands on another 480 coins. The company paid approximately $10 million for this amount of crypto and now it is holding a total of 129,699 BTC worth almost $4 billion.

