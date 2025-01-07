70,081,151 DOGE Stun World's Largest Crypto Exchange, Here's What's Happening

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Prominent blockchain tracking platform Whale Alert has spotted an enormous Dogecoin deposit that landed on the world’s largest cryptocurrency trading venue Binance.

The transfer worth more than $27 million was initiated by a mysterious whale from an unknown blockchain address and constituted $70,081,151 DOGE.

According to the account details shared by the Blockchair explorer, the sender’s wallet was set up just recently, since it only contains four transactions. On Jan. 6, this wallet received 70,081,124 DOGE, which he sent to Binance today.

Advertisement

Sell signal on DOGE chart spotted by analyst

Cryptocurrency analyst and trader Ali Martinez, known on the X social media network as @ali_charts, has published a tweet with a piece of technical analysis about Dogecoin, the iconic and the very first meme cryptocurrency.

Martinez stated that, according to the TD Sequential indicator, which is designed to predict price corrections and rebounds on the market, a sell signal has formed on the DOGE daily chart. Therefore, the analyst is anticipating a price correction.

The TD Sequential indicator presents a sell signal on the #Dogecoin $DOGE daily chart, anticipating a price correction. pic.twitter.com/Demqi8xZ2w — Ali (@ali_charts) January 7, 2025

After surging by more than 16% since Friday and upon reaching $0.39644, Dogecoin has been pushed down by 2.51% today. At the time of this writing, the popular meme cryptocurrency is changing hands at $0.38,680 per coin.

Dogecoin co-founder reacts to Bitcoin regaining $100,000

On Jan. 6, the world’s leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin jumped by 3.75%, recapturing the $100,000 level and reaching $102,500 as MicroStrategy company spearheaded by BTC evangelist Michael Saylor announced a mammoth purchase of 1,070 Bitcoins, paying $101 million for that crypto batch.

Dogecoin creator Billy Markus, who is known on social media as Shibetoshi Nakamoto, reacted to that bullish news in his traditional jesting manner, using memes and highlighting Bitcoin’s price surge above the crucial $100,000 level. In the middle of December, BTC scored a historic peak above $108,000 and had been trading below $100,000 since then, regaining its losses partly now with yesterday’s price surge.

While Markus has several times revealed that he holds Bitcoin (0.006 BTC), he does not rely any hopes of becoming a millionaire with it. In his numerous tweets, he has many times expressed a skeptical attitude toward crypto as an investment tool, claiming that nobody really knows why Bitcoin goes up or down and hinting that quitting one’s daily job betting on crypto is not the best idea.