673 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Outflows From Binance as Epic Airdrop Continues

article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Binance sees remarkable 584 billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens exit its platform amid ongoing $500,000 airdrop
Fri, 12/08/2023 - 12:33
Cover image via www.freepik.com
In an eye-catching move, the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, witnessed an extraordinary outflow of 584 billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens in the past 24 hours, valued at an astounding $6.69 million. 

This intriguing development comes amid the ongoing spectacular airdrop initiative by Binance, which has the crypto community buzzing with excitement.

According to data from on-chain explorer Etherscan, Shiba Inu token holders made sizable withdrawals, totaling 673.13 billion tokens. Simultaneously, a more modest influx of 581.7 billion SHIB tokens, equivalent to $5.71 million, flowed back into Binance during the same period. 

This two-way movement of SHIB tokens once again underscores the dynamic activity surrounding the popular meme-inspired cryptocurrency.

""
Source: Etherscan

Binance's $500,000 airdrop

The outflows occurred against the backdrop of Binance's much-anticipated and expansive airdrop campaign. As previously reported, the exchange announced a colossal airdrop targeting users of its Web3 wallet.

To participate in this crypto windfall, Shiba Inu users merely need to engage in a swap using the Binance Web3 Wallet. The airdrop, valued at $500,000, promises lucky recipients the chance to claim varying amounts of cryptocurrencies, with prizes ranging from one SHIB to one BTC.

As the epic airdrop continues to capture the attention of the crypto space, the question on everyone's mind is: Who will be the fortunate beneficiaries of this unprecedented giveaway, and how will it impact the broader landscape of SHIB?

#Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shibarium
About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Solana (SOL) Adds 15% to Yearly Gains With Robust Ascent
2023/12/08 12:31
Solana (SOL) Adds 15% to Yearly Gains With Robust Ascent
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Binance Founder CZ Can't Exit US: SEC Veteran John Reed Stark Shares His Insight
2023/12/08 12:31
Binance Founder CZ Can't Exit US: SEC Veteran John Reed Stark Shares His Insight
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image XRP Hits Emergency Brakes, What Happened With Price?
2023/12/08 12:31
XRP Hits Emergency Brakes, What Happened With Price?
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
