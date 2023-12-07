Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Skyrockets 800% in 24 Hours Amid Major Whale Activity

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shibburn, a platform providing insights into Shiba Inu (SHIB) burning, has reported a staggering 803.4% surge in the SHIB burn rate over the past 24 hours. A total of 10.343 million SHIB tokens were burnt during this period, marking a significant increase in the ongoing efforts of the Shiba Inu community to enhance SHIB's tokenomics.

The surge in SHIB burning has become a focal point for Shiba enthusiasts, as they actively contribute to reducing the circulating supply of the meme-inspired cryptocurrency. The Shiba community's commitment to burning SHIB tokens has intensified, with the latest data indicating a remarkable acceleration in the burn rate.

Major whale activity

In parallel, the crypto community has been captivated by a surge in whale activity surrounding the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency. According to Whale Alert, a prominent blockchain tracking platform, an astonishing 4.221 trillion SHIB tokens were transferred between wallets of unknown origin. This massive movement of SHIB among wallets has triggered heightened speculation and interest among crypto market observers.

🚨 🚨 4,221,063,241,898 #SHIB (42,040,382 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to unknown wallethttps://t.co/2eK4XvYi9r — Whale Alert (@whale_alert) December 6, 2023

Notably, market statistics reveal that an unknown wallet address, identified as 0xceb6b2bc…d04eedbe59, initiated the aforementioned transfer. The receiving wallet, identified as 0xda2d9398…95bbe536f9, is now under scrutiny as the crypto community seeks to decipher the motives behind such a significant transaction.

The recent developments within the Shiba Inu community align with the broader positive momentum witnessed by the SHIB token on the market. Despite a modest 4.02% dip in the last 24 hours, with its price currently standing at $0.000009519, the SHIB token has shown resilience, boasting an overall 16.17% increase over the last 30 days.