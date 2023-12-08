Advertisement
Shiba Inu's Shibarium to Become Faster with Next Hard Fork

Alex Dovbnya
Shibarium is set to accelerate its transaction processing capabilities with an upcoming hard fork
Fri, 12/08/2023 - 07:13
Shiba Inu's Shibarium to Become Faster with Next Hard Fork
Shibarium, the layer-2 solution underpinning Shiba Inu, is on the brink of a significant leap in performance. 

Shytoshi Kusama, the project's lead, recently revealed that Shibarium's current transaction handling prowess is at a robust 200 transactions per second. 

But that's just the tip of the iceberg. The upcoming hard fork is set to push these numbers even higher, according to Shiba Inu developer Kaal Dhairya.

The scalability issue 

In the blockchain world, scalability remains a critical issue, with leading networks like Ethereum, Bitcoin, and others consistently striving to balance efficiency with security. 

Ethereum processes around 13-14 transactions per second and Bitcoin manages around 4-7, but newer blockchains like Solana and Polkadot are pushing boundaries with higher capacities. 

Solana, for instance, claims to handle 50,000 transactions per second, and Polkadot's multi-chain design offers significant scalability advantages. 

Shibarium's hard fork  

The Shibarium network has undergone a pivotal hard fork, transitioning to the Sepolia network for enhanced scalability and efficiency (particularly in the DeFi and NFT sectors). 

This upgrade introduces a strategic token-burning mechanism to bolster the network's economic model and potentially increase token value. 

The Shibarium fork, which is integral to the network's development, aims to reduce transaction costs, speed up transactions, and offer greater utility for its native tokens. 

Alex Dovbnya

