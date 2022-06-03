650 Million XRP Moved by Ripple and Anon Whales, Some Lumps Carried 130-210 Million XRP

Fri, 06/03/2022 - 16:44
article image
Yuri Molchan
Over 650 million XRP tokens have been sent by Ripple, several anonymous wallets and crypto exchanges
650 Million XRP Moved by Ripple and Anon Whales, Some Lumps Carried 130-210 Million XRP
Whale Alert cryptocurrency tracker has shared that in the past 24 hours, more than 650 million XRP have been shifted by several crypto exchanges and anonymous wallets.

The largest transactions carried over 130 million of XRP tokens. Among the senders was Ripple fintech behemoth.

650.2 million XRP wired

Per several recent tweets posted by Whale Alert, a total of 650,200,000 XRP has been moved by various senders. The aforementioned amount of crypto has been sent in seven transactions – that is an equivalent of $251,293,057.

The largest transfers moved astounding amounts from 130 million to 210 million XRP. Ripple crypto giant was also spotted among the senders – a 210,669,140 was sent from a wallet which was set up by Ripple – rLdEhXxKJUXwAe9jHsisihZn96eTttMwwc.

This gigantic amount of XRP worth $83,507,590 was moved to another wallet that belongs to Ripple Labs.

BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for June 3

135,000,000 XRP worth $54,558,172 was transferred from Binance to Bittrex.

130,000,000 XRP was shifted by South Korean exchange Bithumb internally.

The other transfers carried 54,638,060, and three times 60 million XRP was moved. These XRP chunks were shifted by Bitstamp and Bittrex.

At the time of this writing, XRP is changing hands at $0.3869 as per data shared by CoinMarketCap.

