BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for June 3

Price Analysis
Fri, 06/03/2022 - 15:46
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Which cryptocurrencies have found local bottom?
Bears have kept the pressure on, and the rates of all top 10 coins are going down.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap
BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) continued the drop after the failed attempt to fix above the $30,000 mark.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView
On the daily chart, Bitcoin (BTC) is on the way to the important level at $29,000. If bulls cannot hold and the daily candle fixes below it, there is a high chance to see the test of the support at $27,577 soon.

Bitcoin is trading at $29,420 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has lost more than Bitcoin (BTC) as the decline has made up almost 3%.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView
Ethereum (ETH) is looking worse as it is declining faster than Bitcoin (BTC). Thus, the selling volume remains high, which confirms bears' efforts to continue the drop. Likewise, traders can expect a sharp downward move below $1,700 if the price approaches this mark shortly.

Ethereum is trading at $1,762 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP has followed the drop of other coins, falling by 2.61% over the last 24 hours.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView
From the technical point of view, XRP is trading similar to Bitcoin (BTC) as bulls could not seize the initiative after the test of the $0.43 zone. All in all, the drop to $0.37 might be a prerequaite for a continued decline below the $0.35 mark.

XRP is trading at $0.38731 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

