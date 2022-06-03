Ripple-Based Remittances Now Available to 54 Million Customers per New Bexs Partnership

Bexs Pay will now be in charge of transactions made through NuPay

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bexs Pay, a Ripple user, has now announced yet another partnership, bringing Ripple remittance services to over 54 million Latin American users.

Bexs Pay will now be in charge of transactions made through NuPay, Nubank's online e-commerce payment system. This means that Bexs Pay will act as a payment intermediary for Nubank's 54 million customers.

#Ripple user Bexs Pay signs a partnership that will see them intermediating payments for Nubank’s 54, customers, driving "an increase in the # of people accessing international products & services, further democratizing xborder transactions.” https://t.co/UPL1bVQwos — WrathofKahneman (@WKahneman) June 2, 2022

Brazil-based Bexs Banco, which processes cross-border e-commerce payments for millions of customers, joined RippleNet in 2017 to connect with member banks in North America, Europe and Asia.

In May, Nubank, Brazil's largest digital bank, announced it had added the option for customers to buy and sell Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) on its platform, with the intention of adding more cryptocurrencies in the near future.

Ads

Likewise, in May, Lithuanian online money transfer provider FINCI announced its partnership with Ripple for cross-border payments with RippleNet's On-Demand Liquidity. ODL utilizes XRP to enable cross-border payments at a fraction of the cost and at a reportedly faster rate than traditional payment rails.

XRP turns 10, and recent updates in its lawsuit

On June 2, 2012, Britto submitted lines of code that created 100 billion tokens that were then called "XNS." However, the current version of the XRP Ledger did not take off until December 2012. Currently, more than 72 million ledgers have been successfully closed on the XRP Ledger, with the total number of transactions surpassing 807,000.

As previously reported, in the Ripple v. SEC case, U.S. Magistrate Judge Analisa Torres has scheduled a conference call for Tuesday, June 7, at 3:00 p.m. EST, to "discuss the SEC's renewed assertion of attorney-client privilege as to internal documents related to then-Director Hinman's June 14, 2018 speech."

Members of the public may now listen to the proceedings via the call-in numbers provided in the brief shared by defense lawyer James K. Filan on Twitter.