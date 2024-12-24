Advertisement
    60.9% Cardano (ADA) Addresses Now Profitable Despite Consolidation: Details

    
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Cardano down by 70% from its all-time high but majority of its addresses remain profitable
    Tue, 24/12/2024 - 14:32
    60.9% Cardano (ADA) Addresses Now Profitable Despite Consolidation: Details
    

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    
    Google News

    Cardano (ADA), the ninth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has recorded significant profit margins in its holding addresses. Despite ADA’s price dipping below the $1 mark, this positive development is occurring.

    Key Cardano metrics amid market volatility

    According to data from IntoTheBlock, Cardano’s In/Out of the Money chart reveals interesting developments in the performance of the asset.

    A total of 2.68 million Cardano addresses are in profit, representing 60.9%. This refers to addresses currently making significant gains. Meanwhile, 1.54 million addresses are experiencing losses, or are "Out of the Money." This covers 34.95% of total addresses.

    
    ADA Address Profitability via IntoTheBlock

    Related
    16.25 Billion Cardano (ADA) in 24 Hours, What's Happening?
    Tue, 12/17/2024 - 14:58
    16.25 Billion Cardano (ADA) in 24 Hours, What's Happening?
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    Notably, the cumulative Cardano addresses stand at 182,930. That covers 4.15% of the total wallets registered on the Cardano network.

    The positive metrics were recorded despite ADA being down by about 70% from its all-time high (ATH). It marks a significant development for Cardano, which has struggled to regain $1 in the last four days.

    ADA trades at $0.8984 as of this writing, representing a 0.49% increase in the last 24 hours.

    Analysts give diverging price predictions

    The Cardano community, however, remains bullish on the asset's potential to regain higher price levels.

    According to an earlier U.Today report, on-chain analyst Ali Martinez has also given investors and traders hope for a possible bullish run. Martinez noted that historical precedence shows the ongoing price correction could lead to a price surge of up to $6. Investors will have to hope for history to repeat itself.

    Related
    Cardano Founder Sparks Community Speculation With Cryptographic Post
    Mon, 12/16/2024 - 10:21
    Cardano Founder Sparks Community Speculation With Cryptographic Post
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    However, Peter Brandt, a veteran trader, differs in his prediction. Brandt suggests that ADA’s price could drop significantly. He referred to the anticipated drop as a "potential CAR crash," which could see ADA drop by over 40%.

    The differing viewpoints emphasize the need for investors and traders to conduct their research. This could prevent significant losses on the part of investors.

    
    
    
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    
    
    

    
    
    
