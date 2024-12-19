Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Has Cardano Finally Bottomed Out? Price Rebound Underway

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Worst might be in for Cardano as it is flipping current negative trend in steady rebound
    Thu, 19/12/2024 - 14:30
    Has Cardano Finally Bottomed Out? Price Rebound Underway
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Cardano (ADA) has experienced significant development in the last 24 hours. The proof-of-stake blockchain has seen its native currency, ADA, witness a drastic price decline. ADA’s price shocked investors with a sudden crash overnight, dropping to a low of $0.9245.

    Advertisement

    Market performance and price stability

    According to data, ADA is currently trading at $0.9812. The coin appears determined to rebound to previous levels above the $1 level. Cardano has stayed above the $1 price for a better part of the month despite fluctuations in response to market volatility and other macroeconomic factors.

    Article image
    ADA 1D Price Chart Via CoinMarketCap

    Given market dynamics, this recent rebound could take ADA to a new price level. ADA’s market volume has significantly increased by 30.12% in the last 24 hours. This marks a significant development, given that the increase coincides with a dip in value.

    Notably, analysts believe such a spike in market volume suggests huge investor confidence in the asset. These investors are buying up the coin in anticipation of a potential price surge in the coming days.

    Additionally, an analysis of ADA’s price path reveals it has consistently held up at the $0.90 support level. This pattern has remained the same for the past month. Some experts suggest that Cardano might have found a new bottom level and anticipate a significant rebound to higher levels soon.

    Factors supporting bullish outlook

    Interestingly, some analysts have tipped ADA to fluctuate between $0.90 and $1.08 as it seeks to consolidate. These analysts remain optimistic that if ADA can sustain the current momentum, it might witness a breakout to higher levels above $1.50 soon.

    Experts insist Cardano needs to continue distinguishing itself as an innovative blockchain and a key player in the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector. This could help support the token’s rebound and possibly stabilize the price.

    As reported by U.Today, Charles Hoskinson, Cardano founder, has triggered speculation into what new development might hit the ecosystem. Hoskinson posted about "the father of all memecoins," which suggests a possible big project incoming.

    Such innovations remain capable of boosting ADA’s value on the crypto market.

    #Cardano
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 19, 2024 - 14:26
    Next Key Solana (SOL) Support Revealed
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Dec 19, 2024 - 13:48
    $782 Million Liquidation Tsunami Punishes XRP Bulls: Bottom Hit?
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Solana Layer-2 Project Solaxy Nears $3M Milestone in First Week of Token Presale
    Phemex Announces Holiday Trading Campaign: Win a Luxury Bali Holiday!
    Crypto All-Stars Presale Raises $21M for Unified Meme Coin Staking Protocol, ICO Ends in 2 Days
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Has Cardano Finally Bottomed Out? Price Rebound Underway
    Next Key Solana (SOL) Support Revealed
    $782 Million Liquidation Tsunami Punishes XRP Bulls: Bottom Hit?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD