    Cardano Founder Sparks Community Speculation With Cryptographic Post

    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Charles Hoskinson shared cryptographic post that suggests progress on his Bitcoin-DeFi project
    Mon, 16/12/2024 - 10:21
    Cardano Founder Sparks Community Speculation With Cryptographic Post
    Cover image via U.Today

    Over the past few months, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has showcased a number of new projects he has been working on. This includes a push to bring decentralized finance (DeFi) to Bitcoin (BTC) and Quantum Hosky. In a recent post on X, Charles Hoskinson stunned the crypto community with a cryptic post of a cryptographic hash.

    Making sense of post

    Without a single word to accompany the post, speculation has gripped the community.

    However, the most comprehensive probe came from X user @RealJohnSanti, who noted that the DeFi layer for Bitcoin with a zero-knowledge proof (ZKP) bridge between the top chain, and Cardano is the most plausible explanation.

    In this case, he outlined six major things the hash posted by Charles Hoskinson may represent. This includes a cryptographic commitment. In this case, he said, "The sequence might represent a Merkle root of a set of Bitcoin UTXOs or a snapshot of the current Bitcoin state that the Cardano side verifies."

    Beyond this, he outlined ZKP Proof Output, Cross-Chain State Representation, Validator Script of Address Hash, Multi-Signature or Key Aggregation, and Encoded CBOR or Witness Data as the other potential explanations for the posted hash.

    Also, he said, in a likely scenario with the BTC-Cardano ZKP Bridge, Proof Generation and Cross Chain State Sync would occur.

    Cardano leading DeFi-on-Bitcoin charge

    In October, Cardano unveiled the partnership with the Bitcoin OS bridge to bring DeFi to the dominant blockchain. While BTC is considered robust and has immense liquidity, it lacks the programmability to make it a true DeFi hub.

    With a proactive move, Cardano has set the pace to trail in the coming year. Charles Hoskinson has revealed plans to unveil many products in this regard in 2025, and this cryptographic hash might be his way of showcasing ongoing development.

    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

