Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    $585,000,000 Crypto Liquidation Spree: Market Entering Bloodbath?

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Tue, 22/07/2025 - 12:11
    Market took major hit, despite minor setback of Bitcoin
    Advertisement
    $585,000,000 Crypto Liquidation Spree: Market Entering Bloodbath?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    A startling $585 million were liquidated on the cryptocurrency market in the past day, with 161,524 traders losing money as overall volatility surged. With $182 million in wiped-out positions, Ethereum was the most affected, followed by Bitcoin with $104 million. The magnitude of the liquidation cascade indicates that as markets try to absorb the most recent price fluctuations, stress and uncertainty are increasing

    Advertisement

    With over $26 million liquidated, Binance held the largest share from an exchange standpoint, followed by Bybit and OKX. With over $407 million in long positions, the majority of these liquidations indicated that traders were overwhelmingly positioned for further gains. Stop-outs were widespread, though, as the market pulled the rug with abrupt downward corrections. 

    Article image
    Source: Coinglass

    Ethereum, which recently attempted a break above $3,800, showed signs of exhaustion with a steep pullback. A steep retracement and a decline in volume suggested that buyers might be tired. Bitcoin is currently battling a declining trendline that has been broken, trading just below $120,000. Despite the fact that it is still structurally sound, the lack of volume follow-through casts doubt on bullish conviction. 

    HOT Stories
    Coinbase CEO Ends Speculation on What's Next for Major US Exchange
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: Save Bitcoin – Biggest Crash in History Coming
    Ripple Mints More RLUSD as Market Cap Passes $500 Million
    Breaking: JPMorgan Eyes Bitcoin-Backed Loans in Major U-Turn

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 07/22/2025 - 09:58
    Coinbase CEO Ends Speculation on What's Next for Major US Exchange
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    Advertisement

    A test of lower support levels around $114,000 - or even $110,000 - may occur if Bitcoin is unable to break through the $120,000 barrier with any degree of certainty. In a broader sense, the increase in liquidations indicates that the market was excessively leveraged. Moves that deviate from that positioning cause a cascade of events rather than merely a sell-off.

    The likelihood of additional downside or chop rises as Ethereum and Bitcoin both exhibit indications of momentum loss and a shift in sentiment toward caution. The situation is changing even though it might not be full-fledged carnage just yet. Because there may be more volatility ahead, traders should avoid overexposure to volatile assets. Whether or not this was a normal flush or the start of a more serious unwinding will be determined in the coming days.

    #Bitcoin #Ethereum #Crypto Liquidations
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jul 22, 2025 - 11:19
    No, XRP Rally Not Over
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Jul 22, 2025 - 10:56
    Shiba Inu 883% Surge: SHIB Supply Shrinks by 21,611,083 Tokens
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    MultiBank Group's $MBG Token TGE Is Live on MexC, Gate.io, Uniswap and Multibank.io.
    CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap with Hackathon and 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
    Toobit Takes Centre Stage in Dubai as Strategic Sponsor of Blockchain Life 2025
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Interviews
    Jul 1, 2025 - 13:43
    Crypto Regulation, MiCA, and Unexpected Jurisdictions: Interview with Mark Gofaizen
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    $585,000,000 Crypto Liquidation Spree: Market Entering Bloodbath?
    No, XRP Rally Not Over
    Shiba Inu 883% Surge: SHIB Supply Shrinks by 21,611,083 Tokens
    Show all