554.8 SHIB Burned in Past 48 Hours, 962 Million Over Weekend

Half a billion Shiba have been destroyed in past two days, and nearly a billion have been gone since Friday

The @shibburn Twitter account of the Shib burn tracker has tweeted that since Friday morning, nearly a billion SHIB tokens have been sent to dead-end wallets, thus being removed from the circulating supply.

Over the weekend, half a billion meme tokens have been burned by the joint efforts of the Shiba Inu community.

962.3 million SHIB tokens eliminated

Three massive chunks of Shiba Inu have been burned by the SHIB army since Friday morning: 405 million, 311,860,295 and within the past 24 hours, an overall of 243,069,460 SHIB.

In the past 24 hours, there have been a total of 243,069,460 $SHIB tokens burned and 54 transactions. Visit https://t.co/t0eRMnhnPL to view the overall total of #SHIB tokens burned, circulating supply, and more. #shibarmy — Shibburn (@shibburn) May 9, 2022

SHIB whale holds 1.14 trillion tokens after new purchase

As reported earlier, Ethereum whale "Bombur," who has been buying a load of SHIB recently, added 56,946,679,217 meme tokens to his growing stash of Shiba Inu. On Saturday, he added another 53,788,394,748 SHIB.

Over the past week, he acquired several lumps of 50 billion each, finishing the week with 214 billion SHIB bought. Now his stash has risen to a total of 1,147,843,854,587 canine coins.

In the meantime, the number of SHIB holders has been growing as well. Since May began, the count has increased by almost 7,000 wallets.

As of this writing, the favorite coin of the SHIB army is trading at $0.00001667, showing a 12% decline in the last 24 hours.