Whale Holding 1.14 Trillion SHIB Buys Another 57 Billion Coins

News
Mon, 05/09/2022 - 10:14
article image
Yuri Molchan
This Ethereum whale continues buying Shiba Inu and increases his meme coin stash
Whale Holding 1.14 Trillion SHIB Buys Another 57 Billion Coins
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

WhaleStats has reported that the Ethereum whale ranked 72nd on the scale of this crypto data service has acquired a massive chunk of Shiba Inu, adding to his stash of these meme coins, which already constitutes 1.14 trillion SHIB.

The transaction took place approximately 20 hours ago.

Whale buys 57 billion Shiba

The aforementioned crypto data service spotted Ethereum whale "Bombur" purchasing a total of 56,946,679,217 SHIB for $1,070,028.

After the acquisition, the amount of Shiba Inu coins held by this cryptocurrency wallet increased to 1,147,843,854,587 SHIB.

Aside from that, "Bombur" and another crypto whale, “BlueWhale0073," together acquired 128 billion SHIB, worth $2.208 million over the weekend. The share bought by "Bombur" here was 53,788,394,748 SHIB.

SHIB balance of whales drops, but Shiba holds as #1 asset

The overall amount of SHIB held by Ethereum whales remains under $1 billion, as per the main page of the WhaleStats website.

Whales' balance of Shiba Inu has been sitting below this level for a week now, whereas before they used to hold roughly $1.2 billion worth of SHIB.

Still, the second largest meme coin continues to hold the honor of the largest crypto asset by USD value.

Shiba loses 13.47%

The meme cryptocurrency continues dropping. The fall began on May 4, when the coin lost the $0.000021 level it had held for a long time.

On Saturday, May 7, Shiba headed south, dropping from $0.00001989, and is changing hands at $0.00001721 at the moment. The fall over the weekend comprised 13.47%.

