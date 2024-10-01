    5 Reasons Why Bitcoin (BTC) Can Rally in 'Uptober'

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Bitcoin 'Uptober' rally one of most anticipated events in community, But will it actually arrive?
    Tue, 1/10/2024 - 8:09
    5 Reasons Why Bitcoin (BTC) Can Rally in 'Uptober'
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    As October, or Uptober as it is known in the crypto community, has arrived, Bitcoin has a good chance of rising. October has always been a good month for Bitcoin. In the past, it has seen the start of five significant bull markets. With current technical and market conditions, a repeat may occur this year. The following five factors could lead to a Bitcoin rally in October.

    Robust technical position: For the past few months, resistance has been formed by the upper edge of a descending channel, which Bitcoin is currently trading close to. Right now, the price is just shy of $64,000. Bitcoin might move closer to the much-anticipated $70,000 target if there is a clear breakout above this resistance and a fresh upward trend begins.

    Article image
    BTC/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Supporting moving averages: The price of Bitcoin is holding above significant exponential moving averages, which are the 26 EMA 100 EMA and 200 EMA. This indicates bullish momentum. Around $61,000, a solid support zone is formed by the convergence of these moving averages. The upward path of least resistance will persist as long as Bitcoin maintains its position above these levels.

    Market attitude: Risk-on attitude is evident in the larger financial markets, where equities are doing well and hedge funds are becoming more exposed to tech stocks. This general bullish atmosphere is probably going to spread to the cryptocurrency space, increasing the likelihood that Bitcoin will see a significant price shift this month.

    Because investors are seeking greater returns, risk assets like Bitcoin have historically benefited from this monetary environment. The allure of Bitcoin as a hedge against inflation is still strong - as long as inflation concerns persist.

    Historical pattern: Historically, October has been a favorable month for Bitcoin. This month has seen the beginning of five bull runs in the past, and many market observers think this year will be no different. As Bitcoin has already posted one of its best Septembers on record, the momentum could carry forward into October.

    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

