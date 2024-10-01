    SEC Has Just Days to Appeal Ripple Ruling

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    The SEC keeps the XRP community guessing
    Tue, 1/10/2024 - 6:04
    SEC Has Just Days to Appeal Ripple Ruling
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The US Securities and Exchange Commission has just days to appeal the much-talked-about Ripple ruling that recognized secondary XRP sales as non-securities. The deadline is set for Oct. 7.    

    Advertisement

    A former SEC lawyer reportedly expects the agency to challenge the ruling.  

    Marc Powers, a former enforcement attorney at the SEC, also believes that the SEC will end up appealing the decision.

    HOT Stories
    SEC Has Just Days to Appeal Ripple Ruling
    Dogecoin (DOGE) $1.2 Billion Explosion Fading, XRP 50% Price Spike Is New Massive Target, Solana (SOL) Technical Cross Is Coming
    Ohio Senator Wants Government to Accept Taxes in Crypto
    Robinhood Shuts Down Stablecoin Rumors

    The ruling by Judge Analisa Torres was hailed as a massive victory by Ripple since it provided the XRP token with some semblance of legal clarity.  

    Advertisement

    Related
    SEC Under Fire Over Anti-Crypto Policies
    Tue, 09/24/2024 - 08:07
    SEC Under Fire Over Anti-Crypto Policies
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    However, Torres's approach, which distinguishes between institutional and programmatic token sales, has not picked up any significant traction. For instance, it was rejected by U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in the Ripple case. Powers believes that the SEC will appeal the ruling to clear up the inconsistencies.

    Former SEC Division Chief Kristina Littman recently opined that the agency might refrain from appealing the case because it might not want to potentially elevate this district court opinion.  

    In an August interview, Stuart Alderoty, Ripple's top legal mind, did not rule out an SEC appeal, but he believes that it will not affect the legal status of the XRP token.

    Related
    SEC Boss Issues Warning to Crypto Exchanges
    Wed, 09/18/2024 - 20:41
    SEC Boss Issues Warning to Crypto Exchanges
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    The agency has repeatedly faced scathing criticism for refusing to provide the industry with clear rules. However, the SEC insists that the existing securities laws are sufficient, and crypto industry players must obey them.

    SEC Chair Gary Gensler recently predicted that the field was "not going to persist" without regulation.

    #Ripple News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Oct 1, 2024 - 0:30
    Dogecoin (DOGE) $1.2 Billion Explosion Fading, XRP 50% Price Spike Is New Massive Target, Solana (SOL) Technical Cross Is Coming
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Sep 30, 2024 - 20:39
    Ohio Senator Wants Government to Accept Taxes in Crypto
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 11:30
    Solana (SOL) to $330? Here's What to Expect This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Sep 19, 2024 - 9:45
    Shib Army, Decentralized Advertising in Web3 and LTDToken Prospects: Interview With Shib Dream
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Sep 17, 2024 - 10:38
    Harnessing AI and Data for Business Innovation: Interview with Devkit.agency CEO Bogdan Ivanov
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    5000+ Forex Companies attending Forex Expo Dubai 2024
    World Mobile Launches on Base to Expand Global Web3 Wireless Network
    Digital Fusion Summit Unites Family Offices and Institutional Investors to Explore Digital Asset Opportunities in Dallas
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    SEC Has Just Days to Appeal Ripple Ruling
    Dogecoin (DOGE) $1.2 Billion Explosion Fading, XRP 50% Price Spike Is New Massive Target, Solana (SOL) Technical Cross Is Coming
    Ohio Senator Wants Government to Accept Taxes in Crypto
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD