SHIB Burns Jump 2,057% as Shiba Inu Price Surges Impacted by This Crucial Driver

Shiba Inu burn rate has seen staggering rise after a few consecutive days of staying down in red

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

According to recent data provided by the Shibburn explorer, the burn rate of Shiba Inu meme coin has spiked by more than 2,000% overnight, along with the SHIB price.

It is not only SHIB and other altcoins. The recent victory of Ripple over the SEC in court has pushed XRP up around 66%, Bitcoin and Ethereum jumped 3% and 7%, respectively, as the crypto industry is celebrating.

SHIB burn rate shows massive gains

The aforementioned source has shown that the reading of the burn rate has surged by 2,057.94%% with a total of 40,547,842 SHIB meme coins destroyed.

A total of 31,715,170 SHIB was transferred to a dead-end wallet in a single transaction, and it was the biggest among all six SHIB transfers. The second biggest one carried 5,794,705 Shiba Inu.

Overall this year, SHIB burns have been on the rise. As reported by U.Today earlier, within the past half a year, the Shiba Inu community has gotten rid of 26,434,092,232.30 SHIB. Over the past month, 1,861,261,930.05 SHIB have been removed from the circulating supply of this meme token.

The result of the burn efforts of the past week constitutes 907,536,441.64 Shiba Inu, according to the CryptEye analytics portal.

Within one year, 38,228,861,576.43 SHIB tokens have been sent to unspendable wallets in all.

Per the same source, over the past week, Shiba Inu landed 16,408 new users.

The price of Shiba Inu has gone 6.32% higher, now trading at $0.000007949. Besides, the second largest meme coin has moved up to 17th place from 19th, to where it had been pushed previously.

Ripple scores major win against SEC in XRP case

The whole crypto industry is celebrating the partial win of Ripple in the XRP lawsuit against the SEC, which has been going on since late December 2020. Judge Analisa Torres announced that institutional sales of XRP made by Ripple are securities. They brought Ripple Labs $728 million. However, programmatic and other XRP sales are not deemed as securities. These amounted to a total of $1.366 billion for Ripple.

Still, the XRP price first surged by 16% on Thursday on the back of the news and now, as several major exchanges are relisting the token — Bitstamp, Coinbase — the price has soared above the 63% level. XRP is now changing hands at $0.7705, according to data provided by CoinMarketCap. The coin has added more than $4 billion to its market capitalization value on that price surge.

This is an important win not only for Ripple but for the whole crypto space, as many crypto fans and influencers believe on Crypto Twitter.

Recently, the U.S. securities regulator has been trying, as many believe, to gain control over the crypto industry within the U.S., mainly by putting legal pressure on crypto exchanges like Gemini and Kraken. In the most recent development on this theme, the SEC sued Binance and Coinbase, claiming that they have violated U.S. securities laws and trading altcoins as unregistered securities.