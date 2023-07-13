Shiba Inu Sees Massive Holder Inflow, Smashes Other Milestones Too

Recently published data shows that Shiba Inu has scored several big milestones, including massive inflow of new users

Data shared by CryptEye portal shows that the Shiba Inu meme coin has been making substantial progress related to new user acquisition and token burns.

In the meantime, Bitrue crypto exchange has launched a SHIB staking pool for its customers. It works by staking LEASH and BONE to receive up to 10% APY.

New users inflow into SHIB

CryptEye has reported a significant inflow of new users into the Shiba Inu ecosystem. Over the past month, their number has surged to 10,589. Within the past three months, the inflow constitutes 25,271. Over the past year, 338,533 new holders have joined SHIB. Over the past day, the inflow has constituted nearly 900 new SHIB holders.

This a big milestone for the adoption of the second largest meme cryptocurrency by Shiba Inu.

Monthly SHIB burns sum up to staggering amount

The same source as above has shared that over the past half year, the Shiba Inu community has managed to get rid of almost three tens of billions of SHIB tokens by locking them in dead addresses.

Over the past six months, the number of burned Shiba Inu has comprised a total of 26,434,092,232.30 SHIB worth nearly $200,000.

A total of 16,064,486,765 SHIB has been destroyed within the last three months, and 1,820,714,087 SHIB has been gone over the last 30 days. Within the past week, the number of eliminated SHIB tokens amounted to 871,153,957.

Shibarium transaction number spikes to new high

According to the Puppyscan explorer, the utility of the Shibarium testnet has been increasing this week at a fast pace. Within every few days, several million transactions have been added to the total count.

Compared to two days ago, it has increased by roughly two million now. At the time of this writing, the total transaction count of SHIB stands at 29,221,983.

The price of Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) has also shown jumps this week as BONE is the gas token used on Shibarium to power transactions.