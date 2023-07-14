$300 Million Shorts Obliterated in XRP Market Surge, Bears Left Reeling

Fri, 07/14/2023 - 10:43
article image
Arman Shirinyan
$300 million worth of orders liquidated in a few hours as XRP's rally covered market
The recent surge in the XRP market, fuelled by Ripple's legal victory against the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), has resulted in a wave of short liquidations. Approximately $300 million worth of short positions were obliterated as XRP's price skyrocketed, leaving bears reeling in the wake of a monumental 100% rally.

The positive ruling for Ripple sent shockwaves through the crypto industry. The court's declaration that XRP is not a security removed a significant legal hurdle for Ripple, enabling it to continue operating without the threat of stringent regulations.

The consequent surge in XRP's price caught many bears off guard. Many had taken short positions on the token, betting on a negative outcome in the lawsuit, and were left stunned as XRP's value doubled almost overnight. The abrupt shift resulted in the obliteration of nearly $300 million in short positions on the market in general, making it one of the most significant liquidations on the crypto market this year.

Liquidation
Source: CoinGlass

This rally was not confined to XRP alone; other altcoins also experienced surges of 10% to 20%, further adding to bears' woes. This wave of bullish sentiment across the broader crypto market exacerbated the short squeeze, amplifying the impact on those who had been betting against these assets.

The situation serves as a reminder of the volatile nature of the crypto market, where the tables can turn in an instant, especially for assets like XRP. As it stands, the market appears to be firmly in favor of the bulls, with the bears licking their wounds and reevaluating their strategies.

However, the overall open interest on the market has not yet reached the level we witnessed during the bull run.

