$447 Million In BTC Shorts Liquidated in Past Four Hours as Bitcoin Blasts Past $61,000

News
Sat, 04/10/2021 - 09:07
article image
Yuri Molchan
In the past four hours, almost half a billion USD in BTC short positions has been liquidated, while Bitcoin rallied above $61,000
$447 Million In BTC Shorts Liquidated in Past Four Hours as Bitcoin Blasts Past $61,000
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Data from Bybt analytics platform shows that over the past four hours, traders have liquidated an astounding amount of BTC short positions.

Meanwhile, earlier today, Bitcoin soared to the $61,500 level.

$447 million in BTC shorts liquidated

According to the analytics data from Bybt, in the past four hours today, a wave of liquidations has rolled across major crypto exchanges as almost half a billion in Bitcoin shorts was liquidated.

As for BTC longs, the liquidations have totaled $67.77 million.

7156_0
Image by Bybt

Data provided by another analytics agency, Glassnode, stated that in the past hour, $163,745,606 of Bitcoin shorts has been liquidated.

Related
Bitcoin Soars to $61,495 – Has Rally Resumed?

Bitcoin surges to $61,564, Ethereum hits $2,200

Earlier today, the flagship cryptocurrency resumed rallying and soared to the $61,500 zone on the top-tier digital exchange Binance.

The bull-run is likely to have resumed due to the fact of the increased demand from financial institutions and the fact that Bitcoin miners have started accumulating for the first time in the last five months instead of selling their minted coins.

The second largest crypto, Ethereum, also soared to a new all-time high today, reaching $2,200 but then rolling slightly backwards.

Ethereum has been pushed to the North by the 19-percent decline in ETH balances on crypto exchanges and due to the fact that the amount of ETH locked in the Ethereum 2.0 deposit contract has hit a new all-time high of over $8 billion.

#Bitcoin News #Ethereum News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

article image ETH Balance on Exchanges Hits 20-Month Low as Ethereum Holds Above $2,000
News
04/05/2021 - 10:25

ETH Balance on Exchanges Hits 20-Month Low as Ethereum Holds Above $2,000
Yuri Molchan
article image XRP Recaptures Top-4 Spot on CoinMarketCap, Inching Real Close to $1
News
04/06/2021 - 08:42

XRP Recaptures Top-4 Spot on CoinMarketCap, Inching Real Close to $1
Yuri Molchan
article image Peter Brandt Turns Bullish on XRP After Spotting Extremely Rare Pattern
News
04/06/2021 - 18:13

Peter Brandt Turns Bullish on XRP After Spotting Extremely Rare Pattern

Alex Dovbnya
thecryptobuds