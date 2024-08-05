    $400 Million Bitcoin Outflows Stun Crypto Community

    Advertisement
    article image
    Mushumir Butt
    Bitcoin has witnessed huge outflows amid ongoing crypto crash
    Mon, 5/08/2024 - 13:50
    $400 Million Bitcoin Outflows Stun Crypto Community
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    The crypto market has witnessed one of the biggest crashes in recent times. Amid this, major Bitcoin (BTC) outflows have stunned the crypto community. It appears that the bearish sentiment is here to stay, and the uncertainty is only increasing among market participants.

    According to CoinShares, Bitcoin investment products witnessed outflows of $400 million this past week. Notably, Bitcoin saw these outflows after significant inflows for five weeks consecutively. Meanwhile, short-Bitcoin experienced inflows of $1.8 million. These were the first measurable inflows for them since June.

    Sentiment shifts for ETPs

    In the broader perspective, digital asset investment products are back to a bearish phase. CoinShares revealed that they witnessed $528 million in outflows. These outflows came for the first time in four weeks. In addition, the trading volumes of these ETPs also saw a sharp decline.

    HOT Stories
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Add Another Zero to Its Price
    Bitcoin to $1 Million Next Year Far More Likely Now: Samson Mow
    Elon Musk “Encoded Message” Means He’s Stacking Bitcoin: Trader Willy Woo
    Shytoshi Kusama Excites SHIB Community With “Mask Off” X Message

    Last week saw $14.8 billion in trading volumes, which is actually lower than the average. The crypto decline on Friday impacted the ETP market as it wiped out almost $10 billion from the total ETF asset under management (AuM). CoinShares said that this downfall in the market can be attributed to the widespread fear of recession in the U.S. markets.

    While there are also geopolitical concerns, the overall economic situation in the U.S. has been concerning for investors. The decline in the employment rate, as well as the debate around the rate cuts, has caused investors to sit on the sidelines. This can be seen in the recent data as it shows that there were $531 million outflows for ETPs in the U.S. alone.

    Bitcoin price crashes 15%

    As of writing this article, Bitcoin is trading at $51,333 after a crash of 15.76% in the last 24 hours. The market capitalization of BTC has also declined 15.65% to $1.01 trillion only. Analysts say that this was one of the biggest crypto crashes in the last one year as millions were liquidated in the last two days.

    There were $1.14 billion in long and short crypto liquidations in the last 24 hours, per CoinGlass. Bitcoin witnessed $395.28 million in liquidations, while Ethereum (ETH) witnessed $362.75 million in total liquidations during this time. Overall, the situation is causing concern on the market as investors await a rebound in the coming days.

    #Bitcoin Price #Cryptocurrency
    About the author
    article image
    Mushumir Butt

    With over three years of immersive experience in the crypto industry, Mushumir is a seasoned crypto writer dedicated to unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and decentralized finance. From dissecting the latest blockchain innovations to demystifying trading strategies, he brings a unique blend of technical insight and communicative flair to the crypto space. Having penned countless articles, analyses, and market reports, Mushumir has developed a distinctive voice that resonates with both seasoned investors and crypto newcomers alike.

    related image Vitalik Buterin Raises Concerns About AI and Safety
    Aug 5, 2024 - 13:43
    Vitalik Buterin Raises Concerns About AI and Safety
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image XRP ETPs Explode With Inflows Amid General $528 Million Exodus
    Aug 5, 2024 - 13:43
    XRP ETPs Explode With Inflows Amid General $528 Million Exodus
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image 24.2 Million XRP in 24 Hours, What's Happening?
    Aug 5, 2024 - 13:43
    24.2 Million XRP in 24 Hours, What's Happening?
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    BC.GAME Partners with Cloud9 as the Organization Expands Esports Portfolio with Entity Acquisition
    WynPay Partners with TokenPocket
    MEET48 GIPR2 Dapp Ranks Top Globally, Announces the 1st Web3 Metaverse Idol Popularity Ranking in Hong Kong 2025
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    $400 Million Bitcoin Outflows Stun Crypto Community
    Vitalik Buterin Raises Concerns About AI and Safety
    XRP ETPs Explode With Inflows Amid General $528 Million Exodus
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD