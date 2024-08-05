    $1,000,000,000 Cryptocurrency Market Catastrophe: What Happened?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Market is clearly in dire state as liquidations exceed $1 billion for first time in years
    Mon, 5/08/2024 - 9:42
    $1,000,000,000 Cryptocurrency Market Catastrophe: What Happened?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    A catastrophic day for financial markets, resulting in the astonishing loss of $1 billion, is here. This unrest stemmed from a combination of key factors. A total of 74,729 cryptocurrency traders were liquidated in the last day, bringing total liquidations to $1.04 billion

    Advertisement

    The market is under tremendous selling pressure as a result of this wave of liquidations, which is escalating the downward trend. Liquidations totaling $356 million and $343 million were recorded for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) alone. Warren Buffett has been selling stocks at an unprecedented rate as part of a selling frenzy, which has added to the chaos. 

    Article image
    Source: Coinglass

    Buffett's actions have caused investors to become extremely alarmed. He has dramatically changed his investment approach and shown a lack of faith in the state of the market, as seen by his $277 billion cash holdings. A notable move that has shocked the market is Buffett's selling of shares in Apple, one of the most valuable companies in the world.

    HOT Stories
    Shytoshi Kusama Excites SHIB Community With “Mask Off” X Message
    XRP Price Sell-off: What to Expect This Week
    Ethereum (ETH) Collapses 15% in Five Minutes
    Bitcoin (BTC) on Verge of Catastrophe, XRP Reaches Fundamental Support Level, Solana (SOL) Gain Nullified Completely

    The problems facing the cryptocurrency market are not unique. The leading stock market index, the NASDAQ, is down nearly 6.5%, indicating wider instability on the financial markets. The situation is even worse in Japan. The Nikkei 225 index has dropped more than 10%, putting Japanese stocks on course for their largest fall in more than eight years. It highlights the severity of the unexpected crash that originated in a matter of days, leading to the biggest losses in the industry since the FTX situation.

    With its price now down into the $50,000-$60,000 range, Bitcoin is holding onto the crucial $50,000 support level, which has already been broken. This breach suggests that the bull run may be coming to an end, which is concerning, due to the lack of returns we saw this cycle. Ethereum is having similar difficulties as a result of institutional investors selling off large amounts of their ETH holdings.

    #Bitcoin #Ethereum #Crypto Liquidations
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    related image Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Issues Crucial Bitcoin Price Update
    Aug 5, 2024 - 9:35
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Issues Crucial Bitcoin Price Update
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Shytoshi Kusama Excites SHIB Community With “Mask Off” X Message
    Aug 5, 2024 - 9:35
    Shytoshi Kusama Excites SHIB Community With “Mask Off” X Message
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image XRP Price Sell-off: What to Expect This Week
    Aug 5, 2024 - 9:35
    XRP Price Sell-off: What to Expect This Week
    Dan BurginDan Burgin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    WynPay Partners with TokenPocket
    MEET48 GIPR2 Dapp Ranks Top Globally, Announces the 1st Web3 Metaverse Idol Popularity Ranking in Hong Kong 2025
    Poodlana (POODL) Logs Fundraising Milestone as Meme Coins Viral Again
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    $1,000,000,000 Cryptocurrency Market Catastrophe: What Happened?
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Issues Crucial Bitcoin Price Update
    Shytoshi Kusama Excites SHIB Community With “Mask Off” X Message
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD