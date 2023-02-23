384 Billion Shiba Inu Bought by Major SHIB Whale Ahead of Upcoming Shibarium Release

Thu, 02/23/2023 - 14:35
article image
Yuri Molchan
Staggering amount of Shiba Inu meme tokens added by one of largest SHIB whales
According to data spotted on Etherscan, slightly over 13 hours ago, an astounding amount of Shiba Inu meme coins was grabbed by one of the largest SHIB whales; he bought over 89.1 billion SHIB.

This amount of meme crypto is worth $1,176,641. However, this is not his only big SHIB purchase over the past week.

Anon investor adds 384 billion SHIB in week

The transaction featured by Etherscan carried 89,139,506,219 Shiba Inu. Over the past 10 days, the wallet of this investor — 0x73AF3bcf944a6559933396c1577B257e2054D935 — has seen inflows of 205,555,605,147 SHIB; 12,181,709,185 SHIB and 77,688,299,046 Shiba Inu.

The wallet now holds 19,420,099,565,898 Shiba Inu in total; this chunk of meme tokens is the equivalent of $252,072,892.

SHIBwhaleaddsmoreshib0032rt35
Image via Etherscan

Shiba Inu now remains the biggest crypto asset in the U.S. dollar equivalent held by the 100 largest investors on the Ethereum chain.

Overall, they hold $661,232,680 worth of SHIB in their combined portfolio — this is 13.54% of it, among other crypto assets that it contains.

On average, each of the top 100 wallets holds slightly over $6 million worth of Shiba Inu, or slightly over 496 billion meme tokens.

Shibarium Scam Website Targets Shiba Inu (SHIB) Users' Wallets: Details

Doubts about Shibarium release growing

It seems that some in the SHIB community are beginning to doubt whether the Layer 2 protocol beta version will be launched anytime soon. This is clear from comments under a major SHIB-themed Twitter account, @ShibBPP.

Besides, this person has a bone to pick with Shytoshi Kusama, as he stated that he will not return to tweeting anything until the lead developer of SHIB stops being a part of Shiba Inu and Shibarium.

Over the weekend, the pseudonymous Shytoshi Kusama confirmed that Shibarium would be released "next week." However, it is unclear now whether he meant this week (which is about to finish) or the one after it.

Kusama also added to his Twitter bio "on schedule," along with a fire emoji. Many in the SHIB community took it as related to the upcoming beta release.

At the time of this writing, Shiba Inu is changing hands at $0.00001322, having gone up by over 3% in the past 24 hours and rising by 1.41% in the past hour, according to data shared by CoinMarketCap.

article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

