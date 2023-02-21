Shibarium to Roll Out This Week, Users Will Grab BONE to Burn Shiba Inu (SHIB): Bone ShibaSwap

Tue, 02/21/2023 - 10:35
Yuri Molchan
Beta version of Shibarium launch is confirmed to happen this week, as was confirmed by lead SHIB developer
Shibarium to Roll Out This Week, Users Will Grab BONE to Burn Shiba Inu (SHIB): Bone ShibaSwap
The official Twitter handle of the Bone ShibaSwap meme token has published a post to remind the community that the rollout of Shibarium beta was confirmed to happen this week, and they now expect those who plan to begin using the SHIB Layer-2 protocol to start buying lots of BONE tokens.

The release of Shibarium beta was confirmed by the lead developer of Shiba Inu, known under the Shytoshi Kusama pseudonym, this week.

Will Shibarium actually be released? Kusama adds hint on Twitter

In a Twitter thread over the weekend that took place between SHIB fans about when the Shibarium launch is going to occur, Shytoshi Kusama stepped in to confirm that it will happen "next week."

Since that was Sunday, it will be this week that we can expect to see the Layer-2 solution released. YouTuber YourPOP stated that the long-expected SHIB protocol will now be rolled out since the top developer under the lead of Kusama, known as Kaal, is now back to work after taking time to settle personal matters. SHIB fan @Dezaxe argued with him, saying that there had not been any official confirmation of that.

Kusama tweeted to confirm the upcoming release, stating: "Wen he is right you owe him an apology."

Aside from that, today, Shytoshi seems to have added a clear confirmation of that to his Twitter status – the fire emoji and an indication that everything is on schedule. Major SHIB-themed Twitter account @theshibdream interpreted it as related to the upcoming Shibarium release.

Shiba Inu’s Lead Developer Hints at Imminent Release of Shibarium Beta

Shibarium to help burn a lot of SHIB

Shibarium has been created to take the Shiba Inu network to a new level by allowing to build dApps and smart contracts on it, as well as seamless, fast and cheap transactions to avoid congestion – trouble that sometimes hits the Ethereum chain, on top of which SHIB is built.

However, Shibarium will also help burn massive amounts of Shiba Inu tokens, according to earlier data shared by Shytoshi Kusama. All transaction fees will be paid for in BONE tokens, and then part of those fees will be converted into SHIB and sent to unspendable wallets.

Burning tokens, i.e., removing them from circulation, cuts down the current supply, thus making it more scarce. This may help the price increase in the future if a truly large share of tokens gets burned. This is what the SHIB army hopes for as the launch of Shibarium is drawing closer and is about to take place unless Shythoshi delays it.

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

