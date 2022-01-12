3.7 Million SHIB Destroyed in Past Day, While 116 Million Got Burned in Last 4 Days

As per recent data from etherscan, the Shiba Inu community has burned another 116 million SHIB

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Over the past 24 hours, 3.7 million SHIB have been eliminated, i.e., permanently taken out of circulation, making the remaining amount of SHIB in the hands of whales and average holders shrink a little more.

Almost four million SHIB burned

A total of 3,765,784 Shiba Inu tokens have been incinerated by the SHIB army, according to a recent tweet posted by the @shibburn account that every day shares data on transactions that move large amounts of SHIB to a null address.

Burning 3.7 million Shiba Inu moved only two blockchain transfers to dead wallet 0xdead000000000000000042069420694206942069.

Now, a total sum of 410,300,763,616,057 SHIB has been burned from the initial supply of a staggering quadrillion tokens, totaling slightly over 41% percent of it.

In the past 24 hours, there have been a total of 3,765,784 $SHIB tokens burned and 2 transactions. So far, a total of 410,300,763,616,057 #SHIB tokens (41.03008%) have been burned from the initial supply of 1 quadrillion. #shibarmy — Shibburn (@shibburn) January 12, 2022

116 million SHIB destroyed within four days

Etherscan shows that over the past four days and nine hours, a much larger amount (added to the aforementioned 3.7 million tokens) of SHIB has been transferred to the unspendable wallet; that is 116 million meme tokens.

Recent SHIB listings in India

On Dec. 11, SHIB boasted news of getting listed on major exchanges in India and Mexico. In India, support for Shiba Inu was added by popular local trading platform Giottus. In December, the same exchange listed another, but slightly less popular, canine crypto, Floki Inu (FLOKI).

Earlier, in late 2021, other Indian exchanges listed SHIB as well: ZebPay, UnoCoin, as well as CoinDCX.

SHIB listed by Ripple's major ODL partner

On Jan. 11, word was also spread that the largest Latin America exchange—which turned into a crypto unicorn last year—Mexico-based Bitso, also added SHIB to its trading list.

Aside from being the biggest exchange in the region, Bitso is a major ODL corridor of tech giant Ripple. Bitso sends the Mexican peso abroad using XRP and spreads the ODL technology in Latin America, too. In 2019, Ripple invested an undisclosed amount in Bitso.

SHIB begins to recover after major decline

At the time of writing, SHIB is trading at $0.0000285, showing first a rise of over 5%, after erasing its October 2021 gains earlier this month. The most popular meme crypto, Dogecoin, showed similar growth earlier today.