36.8 Billion SHIB Bought by Several Whales Just Now: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Data from Etherscan shows that less than an hour ago, within just several minutes, a mind-blowing amount of Shiba Inu tokens was transferred—more than 36.8 billion Shiba Inu in total.

Almost 37 billion SHIB transferred by whales and exchanges

Etherscan crypto tracker has spotted 10 large transactions, carrying a minimum of 1.184 billion Shiba Inu—the second largest meme cryptocurrency by market cap after Dogecoin.

Some of these transfers seem to be made by owners between crypto exchanges—from Binance to Uniswap, for example.

However, several massive SHIB transfers were made between wallets, and one came from Binance to a crypto address; these were likely acquisitions.

Each transferred amount of SHIB constituted from 1.18 billion to 4.9 billion SHIB tokens. The total worth of transferred crypto here stands at $1,165,456.

Whales have been laying their hands on Shiba Inu quite often recently. New SHIB whales have also been emerging as of late. Two days ago, U.Today reported that an anonymous investor purchased a whopping 3,457,477,154,937 tokens worth $109,498,301.

SHIB becomes largest token by USD value for ETH whales

As covered by U.Today earlier, Shiba Inu canine cryptocurrency has again become the largest token by USD value for the top 1,000 Ethereum whales and, therefore, the second biggest holding for them after Ether.

Right now, the biggest of the Ethereum whales, according to WhaleStats metrics, own $1,773,025,189 worth of SHIB, and this meme crypto is taking up 16.62% of their portfolios. FTX Token (FTT) is sitting right next to it, constituting 16.2% of crypto held in the portfolios.