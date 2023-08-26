35% of ETH in Circulation Now Held by Just 10 Wallets, Here's What Triggered It

Yuri Molchan
Recent report from Santiment shows that 10 biggest Ethereum wallets have been adding more ETH recently while price remains low
A recent tweet of Santiment on-chain data vendor shows that the Ethereum holdings of 10 largest wallets have been increasing recently as they have now laid hands on one-third of all the circulating ETH supply.

425.8 Million XRP Bought by Anon Whale as Price Strives to Break $0.535 Resistance

Top 10 wallets holding 1/3 of all ETH in market

In its recent tweet, Santiment revealed that the largest ETH whales have been taking advantage of smaller holders, who have been hit by the recent crypto FUD, dumping their ETH coins en mass.

Thus, as smaller investors have been selling their ETH holdings for fear of a further price drop, 10 largest wallets have picked up that Ethereum, and now they overall hold 35% of all ETH available in circulation.

Ethereum wallet activity surges

In an earlier tweet, Santiment spread the word about the network activity on the Ethereum chain surging as the number of ETH-holding wallets began rising quickly. This was the time when ETH briefly slumped below the $1,650 price line, showing highly volatile price conditions.

Now, per that tweet of the data vendor, the number of addresses that hold 10 to 10,000 ETH rose back up to 335,000 units, showing weekly network activity of transactions worth more than $100,000.

Prominent crypto analyst Bejamin Cowen expects the ETH price to continue falling this summer. According to his recent tweet, he believes the second-largest crypto has been following the same pattern in the summer for several years. According to the chart he shared, for the past few years in the summer the ETH price would first take a big dip and then reverse to surge after that.

It seems that he expects the same to happen this year as well.

About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

