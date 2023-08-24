Ethereum Advocate Slams Cardano as "Zombie Chain"

Thu, 08/24/2023 - 20:19
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Van Ness threw shade at Cardano, calling it a "zombie chain," despite its own lineup of dApps like Minswap
Ethereum Advocate Slams Cardano as "Zombie Chain"
Cover image via unsplash.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Ethereum advocate Evan Van Ness recently took to X to point to the fact that Base, a recently launched Layer 2 (L2) chain, has already surpassed Cardano in terms of Total Value Locked (TVL).

Van Ness contemptuously referred to Cardano as a "zombie chain," pointing to data from DeFiLlama which shows Cardano ranks only 14th in TVL with $163.55 million, far behind Ethereum's $21.604 billion.

Base, which was introduced earlier this year by Coinbase, has managed to secure a TVL of $193.56 million, just months after its launch, according to the same data. V

Base was unveiled by Coinbase in February of this year as an Ethereum L2 chain built in collaboration with Optimism. Layer 2 networks like Base operate on top of an underlying blockchain, in this case, Ethereum, to offer improved scalability, faster transaction speeds, and reduced gas fees, while maintaining the same level of security and decentralization as the mainnet.

Related
Euro Stablecoin EUROe Launches on Solana, Fiat Gateway Available

It was designed to be a developer-friendly platform, offering seamless integration with Coinbase's products, users, and tools.

Base boasts a robust line-up of applications like BaseSwap, SwapBased, and Stargate, contributing to its $193.41 million TVL. Meanwhile, Cardano has its own set of top-performing dApps like Minswap, Indigo, and Liqwid.

It is worth noting that Cardano's positioning as a "zombie chain" by some advocates of competing networks doesn't take into account its broader objectives and ongoing developments. 

#Ethereum News #Cardano News #DeFi News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Shibarium Goes Live on DEXTools App
08/24/2023 - 19:06
Shibarium Goes Live on DEXTools App
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for August 24
08/24/2023 - 17:48
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for August 24
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image XRP Price Analysis for August 24
08/24/2023 - 17:07
XRP Price Analysis for August 24
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk