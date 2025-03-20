Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    3.4 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Is Comeback Finally Here?

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Thu, 20/03/2025 - 14:29
    Shiba Inu coming back with strong volume surge
    Advertisement
    3.4 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Is Comeback Finally Here?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The number of transactions on Shiba Inu has recently increased significantly, hitting an incredible 3.4 trillion SHIB in a single day. This abrupt spike in on-chain activity has sparked conjecture regarding the well-known meme coin's possible resurgence. But the question still stands: is this a temporary increase in activity or an indication of a recovery?

    Advertisement

    On-chain data indicates that SHIB's transaction volume averages 2.73 trillion SHIB over a seven-day period, peaking at 4.19 trillion SHIB on March 16, 2025. It appears from this surge in activity that investors are using the asset actively. Such volume increases have historically come before significant price movements, though it is unclear which way they will go. Despite the impressive volume surge, SHIB's price has had difficulty breaking through important resistance levels. 

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    SHIB is currently positioned between $0.0000125 and $0.0000127, with resistance close to $0.0000140. The price has not shown much bullish momentum, and the asset has been moving in a narrow range even with the volume increase. A decline below $0.0000120 could lead to additional downward movement if SHIB is unable to hold this level. 

    HOT Stories
    Michael Saylor Makes Stunning Bitcoin EUR Prediction, Hold Tight
    SHIB Burns Skyrocket 857% With 551.3 Million SHIB Torched, But There's a Catch
    "Crypto Dad" Giancarlo Feels Vindicated After Ripple's Win
    Scam Alert: Cracked Versions of TradingView Targeting Crypto Holders

    Related
    Shiba Inu (SHIB): This Price Move Ended It
    Tue, 03/18/2025 - 13:40
    Shiba Inu (SHIB): This Price Move Ended It
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    Advertisement

    SHIB may encounter fresh buying pressure and be pushed toward the next resistance level at $0.0000150 if the increased transaction volume is the result of accumulation from large holders. However, the price might stay the same or even drop if the volume spike is a consequence of short-term speculative trading. 

    Whether this volume spike results in a long-lasting rally or if SHIB stays trapped in a consolidation phase will be determined in the days ahead. Before taking any action, investors should monitor support levels and the general mood of the market.

    #Shiba Inu

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 20, 2025 - 13:59
    Massive 120,000 ETH Withdrawal Stuns Bybit Exchange, Here's What's Happening
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    News
    Mar 20, 2025 - 13:28
    Michael Saylor Makes Stunning Bitcoin EUR Prediction, Hold Tight
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    PARADISE Looks To Revolutionize Gaming Through Upcoming Launch
    Claims Against BE Club Founders Concerning OneCoin Withdrawn
    OPT Token to list on XT.com as Optio Blockchain Expands with Edgecast Cloud Relaunch
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Companies
    Mar 14, 2025 - 16:04
    Nebula Stride Announces Major Developments as NST Presale Gains Traction
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    PARADISE Looks To Revolutionize Gaming Through Upcoming Launch
    Claims Against BE Club Founders Concerning OneCoin Withdrawn
    OPT Token to list on XT.com as Optio Blockchain Expands with Edgecast Cloud Relaunch
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    3.4 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Is Comeback Finally Here?
    Massive 120,000 ETH Withdrawal Stuns Bybit Exchange, Here's What's Happening
    Michael Saylor Makes Stunning Bitcoin EUR Prediction, Hold Tight
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD