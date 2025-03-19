365% Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whale Comeback: What Caused It?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

A notable rise in large-holder inflows into Shiba Inu suggests that market dynamics may be changing. New on-chain data shows that whale inflows have increased by an incredible 365% in the last seven days, suggesting that major investors are once again interested. Whale activity frequently plays a critical role in determining the direction of SHIB's price, making this trend especially important.

According to the most recent data, major holders have amassed billions of tokens, indicating a significant recovery in large SHIB transactions. As evidenced by the 30-day and 90-day changes, which are still negative at -10.18% and -74.39% respectively, this abrupt increase follows months of declining whale participation. The notable seven-day increase, however, indicates that major players are repositioning themselves - perhaps in expectation of a wider market recovery.

Significant price fluctuations in Shiba Inu have historically been preceded by increased whale accumulation. Should this pattern persist, it might signal the start of an eventual upward trend for the asset. It will be interesting to see if this buying pressure results in long-term bullish momentum. At around $0. 00001250, SHIB's price is comparatively unchanged despite the spike in whale activity.

Resistance to the token's bullish traction has been found close to the $0.00001400 mark. A stronger rally toward the $0.00001700 resistance zone may be possible if SHIB is able to break above this level. The critical support level to keep an eye on on the downside is still $0.00001230. If this level is broken, bearish pressure may be rekindled, which could cause the price to drop even more toward $0.00001150.

Given the asset's recent poor performance, any bullish continuation must maintain support at this level. A price spike is not assured even though the rise in whale activity is encouraging. External macroeconomic factors, general crypto trends and market sentiment will all influence SHIB's next course of action. Shiba Inu may enter a longer-lasting upward trend if whale accumulation persists and significant resistance levels are overcome.

But if important supports are not held, there may be more downward pressure. Investors can currently predict SHIB's next possible move by keeping a close eye on key technical levels and on-chain data. Though market conditions will ultimately determine whether this rally gains momentum or fades away, the comeback of whale interest suggests optimism.